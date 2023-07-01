How The Moon May Negatively Effect 3 Zodiac Sign's & Their Weekly Horoscopes Starting July 3, 2023

Three zodiac signs may feel negatively impacted by the Moon this week, and their weekly horoscopes feel rougher than usual starting July 3. Sometimes, the 'flavor' of a week starts the first day, and we think, "OK, is this how it's going to be?" During the week of July 3 - 9, 2023, we may get a keen understanding of the shape of things starting on that very first day. Here we are in July, and what do we get for our troubles? Angst and immediate misunderstandings. Oh, thanks, cosmos! Day one brings us Moon opposite Mercury, and whatever happens during this time will set the tone for much confusion and mistake-making throughout the rest of the week. If we're of the unlucky three, we might as well brace ourselves, as these zodiac signs are about to take a sucker punch for all of us.

Day One brings us the Full Moon in Capricorn as well, which means that we're automatically going to be harder on ourselves than we need to be so that when the Moon goes opposite Mercury, in an attempt to be clear and precise, we'll become too defensive. We'll say things we shouldn't know. It's Murphy's law, and we can't stop the motion.

This train doesn't stop until it's run off the tracks, and we end up dangling off a cliff somewhere near Katmandu, saved by a secret cult that wants to eat our hearts on a fiery spike. Well, no, that's not exactly how it will go. Still, because of Moon sextile and conjunct Neptune, we will definitely find everything that we go through to be a lot more vivid and imaginative than it is.

Moon opposite Venus and Mars doesn't make things any lighter, lighter so expect trouble in romantic paradise as well. Three zodiac signs will have a rough time getting through this week, but the war wounds may make us look very cool to others. We will be perceived as warriors who just came through a hard battle, and we will survive. It will be a week filled with unnecessary dramas many have not seen before. So, which zodiac signs are going down during the week of July 3 - 9, 2023?

Three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes the week of July 3 - 9:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Since the week will end with a Moon in Aries, it's almost as if your reign of personal terror has a goal date in mind. What's meant by this is that you are part and parcel of this week's dastardly deed doing. You help to create your week as rough, not because you like it rough. It's because your plans backfire on you again and again.

It might be pushing it to say that your intentions are all that good this week, as you seem to have something in mind that derails you. Perhaps this week brings out your competitive streak, Aries, and rather than sit back and let someone else claim all the glory. You might need to grab what you can to reach the center of attention selfishly. That's when you'll know you've taken the wrong road, as the attention you'll be getting during the week of July 3 - 9, 2023, is the kind nobody wants.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What starts as a fairly ordinary week for you rapidly descends into madness as you and your partner find yourself competing for the title 'Who is the worst?' You didn't want it to come down to this, and fortunately for both of you, you'll survive this week's turmoil. Still, it will be a knock-down-dragged-out experience where you learn that your romantic partner is not the pushover you assumed they were.

How they hold their own this week not only impresses you but also scares you. It looks like this person has a few values they aren't prepared to let go of, and you may find that as you try to shake them of their ways, they grasp even tighter what they feel is sacred. You won't change anyone's mind this week, Taurus, so give up now. The sooner you let go, the better.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This week is much more mental than it is physical for you, and that might imply that you're either going to spend July 3 - 9, 2023 lying around doing nothing or that you simply can't muster up the strength to go to battle with any of the good buddies that seem to want to stir up your anger at this time. Mars and Venus are like little devils on your shoulders, and they keep prodding you into feeling things you don't want to.

Because you may feel a bit more 'tired' than usual during this first week of July, you may find that all that Neptune energy has you slipping too far into fantasy. This means you just can't cope with reality and reality is knocking on your door. There are things you just won't look at during this week. You feel you can keep 'the wolves at the door' over there as long as you can pretend they don't exist. A week of denial and weariness is your destiny, Virgo. Been there, done that.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.