June 29 Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Specific Zodiac Signs

We have an interesting transit upon us this Thursday, and that is what makes three zodiac signs the luckiest in love on June 29. We have very little inhibition during Moon square Venus, and when it comes to love, affection is both needed and happily supplied.

This Thursday, we are ready, willing and able to express ourselves to our romantic partners. Our love language is the one of physical affection, in other words, for certain signs, this day is all about the quality of the snuggling, the soft caress and the knowing look in the eyes.

On the other side of the coin, we may also be a bit temperamental about our physical love during Moon square Venus on June 29. If we are not paid attention to, we may become cranky. In other words, during Moon square Venus, we want to be indulged. So...indulge us, if you will.

So, what we have to avoid doing on this day, is putting too much pressure on the person we love. We can do that, and easily at that, but we also have to know that just because we are in the mood for love doesn't mean that our partners are automatically there for us.

Sure, they love and adore us, and will gladly make the time for us, but we have to watch out for snapping at them just because they aren't reading our minds on the spot. We want love and affection on this day and we will definitely be enjoying the best of that, but everyone works at their own pace, so patience is required on June 29, during Moon square Venus.

Now, three zodiac signs will be 'activated' by Moon square Venus in ways that the rest of us will not be. If you are one an Aries, Sagittarius or an Aquarius, you need to keep in mind that today has all the potential in the world for being one of the best days ever, but don't push it. Expect the highest but do not insist upon it. Patience rules. You will get what you want and need but you're not the only person dancing this tango. Who are you? You are...

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on June 29:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You and your partner feel as though you've finally crossed certain boundaries in your relationship, and all that's done is created a hunger in your for more, more, more. You are so feisty and passionate at times, Aries, that you can literally scare a person away.

Now, on June 29, there's a very good chance that your fierceness is exactly what attracts your partner to you in the first place, but you have to make sure you don't eat them alive today. You have Moon square Venus adding to your voraciousness, which is good, but you have to remember to temper it.

You don't want to burn out before things have even begun to sizzle. Your partner is completely dedicated to giving you what you want, but you must consider that they have their own style and their own pace. Work with them; don't force anything into being.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may be someone who has shut themselves off from love and affection, and now that those days are officially in the past and you recognize that you are now in a relationship that is extremely physical, you may take the energy that comes with Moon square Venus and go absolutely bonkers.

This means that on Thursday, you may feel like making up for lost time. You are very desperate for affection and you love to be touched, cuddled and held. Now that you have someone in your life who wants to provide you with all of the things you've held off on, you feel pretty much like gobbling them up. During Moon square Venus, you will get to do this! Just ... measure your passion; you don't need to make up for lost time all in one night. Pace yourself and enjoy the moment.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have a very unique relationship with the person you are seeing. While it's not always easy, when it's passionate, it's insane ... and great. You have one of those romances where the best moments are the physical ones. Hey, it happens. Not everyone can have heart-to-heart talks, and while you can, your partner might not be the 'deep convo' type.

Still, they are definitely the passionate monster you've come to know and love and on June 29, during Moon square Venus, you'll get to see that monster come home. Expect incredible passion on Thursday, and let yourself go with it. Maybe your partner just needs to express themselves physically in order to get to the place where they can finally talk, but until then...there's Moon square Venus, and it's going to set the night on fire for you, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.