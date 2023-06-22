Today's Tarot Horoscope For June 23 Is For Each Zodiac Sign

Friday, June 23, 2023 is the perfect day for a tarot card reading based on your zodiac sign.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jun 22, 2023
Photo: Sketchify from Canva Pro/Jeremy Muller from Pexels via Canva
It's Friday, June 23, 2023, and the weekend is coming up and so why not have fun with a little tarot horoscope for the day. Here is what your daily tarot horoscope can reveal for you, based on your zodiac sign.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune
Your path is aligned with serendipity, and synchronicities will guide you. Keep an open heart and mind, as the universe conspires to grant your wishes.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Fool
Luck is on your side, and opportunities abound. Trust in the cosmic dance of fate, for it brings unexpected blessings your way. Embrace spontaneity and take risks, as fortune favors the bold.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Strength
Today is a big day for you, Gemini. You have the support of the universe on your side to help you complete a project or task. Even during a moment of overwhelm trust that you will be able to see things through to the end. You've got this!
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Magician
Trust in your intuition and seize the moment, for luck is but a step away from your grasp. Embrace the adventure that awaits and watch as your dreams unfold with divine grace.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Moon
Nurture your creative energies and maintain harmonious relationships along the way. Find the sweet spot where ambition meets compassion, and watch your dreams flourish.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Judgement
Your unwavering determination and desire for success is strong. Set your sights high and channel your inner leader. Establish a solid foundation and organize your plans with precision. Let your ambition be the driving force that propels you forward. However, remember to balance ambition with wisdom and empathy.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Star
With focused effort and unwavering belief in yourself, the universe will conspire to manifest your ambitions into reality. Trust your instincts, trust the journey, and let your ambition be the guiding star that leads you to greatness.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Chariot
Shift your perspective and find meaning in your sadness. It is a time for introspection and personal growth. Embrace the lessons that sadness can teach you and emerge stronger and wiser.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Tower
Life is constantly in flux, and this phase shall pass. Allow yourself the time and space to heal, and trust that brighter days lie ahead. Have faith in your resilience, and let the transformative power of sadness shape you into a more compassionate and resilient being.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Hierophant
While tradition provides a solid foundation, be open to new ideas and perspectives. Adapt and evolve while respecting the core values and teachings that tradition holds.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The High Priestess
You may be experiencing emotional pain and heartache. Acknowledge your sorrow and allow yourself to grieve. Remember that sadness is a natural part of the human experience, and it is through acknowledging and processing these emotions that healing can take place.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed
Allow yourself to heal and find solace in the support of loved ones. Seek out the beauty that still exists in your life, for it is there, waiting to be discovered.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.