3 Specific Zodiac Signs Want Love They Can't Have On June 24, Thanks To Mercury In Gemini

Three specific zodiac signs want love they can't have on June 24. One would think that having a transit as 'communication-core' Mercury in Gemini in our sky might make things a little smoother regarding love and relationship. Yet on this day, June 24, the ability to speak up may be what we dread most. This is the day when we feel confident and capable, and while that is always a positive and good thing, it never guarantees stellar results. In fact, on this day, during Mercury in Gemini, we may overreach, meaning what we want and assume will go our way simply will not. Today brings disappointment, mainly because we can't have what we want in love.

When we can't have what we want, or rather — who we wish to, we start to unravel, and that's how Mercury in Gemini takes us down. It's not a big deal, and it's not forever. Still, it's a serious blow to our ego because the problem here is that we believe we're going to 'have' that person, that it's our destiny ... that it's THEIR destiny. Yet, here we are today, with the feeling that we've just made a fool of ourselves and that nothing good will come of it.

For the three zodiac signs, we may take it harder than we thought, mainly because we didn't expect a rejection on this day. We were so locked into the idea that if we charmed so and so into believing in us, how could they possibly resist? So, when they fight, we feel it like a slap in the face. (No worries, there will be no face-slapping here.) We will experience what it's like to have our hearts set on someone loving us only to find out that this is SO not going to happen.

Three zodiac signs want love they can't have on June 24:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There is no world where you think you'll ever be rejected, and while you don't think of yourself as the greatest charmer, there is. You still rely upon your skills as a seductive personality to help you believe that if you're to have someone, it's a given: they're yours.

With Mercury in Gemini, you'll feel as though you can work your way to the top by simply saying the right things to the person you want to be with, but unfortunately, that's not work for you today, June 24. It will sting when you realize you can't get what you want.

Today's experience may take your ego down a notch, but it's nothing you can't get over, and you will because you rarely take 'no' for an answer. Yes, you'll get the hint, but you may not readily accept that what you want may not be what you get.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's almost too much for you as a Gemini to have Mercury in Gemini, as this transit will more than like you feeling so overly confident and talkative that you might even run yourself into the ground. This means that today gives you enormous amounts of energy, and to disperse some of that energy, you may 'run your mouth off.' You will be engaged in showing off today, which could also lead to sharing a little 'too much information' about yourself with the person you hope to impress.

Your nerves might take over, and if you feel that you aren't coming across as the brilliant genius you'd like this person to perceive you as, you will overcompensate by showing them how goofy you can be. It's as if you are just 'too nervous' today, during Mercury in Gemini, and you'll make a fool of yourself, leading to you what you want in love.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What's happening with you today, Scorpio, is that you believe you can have anyone in the world. Discovering Mercury in Gemini on June 24, doesn't give you the green light you were counting on. When making that one person 'yours,' you plummet into neurosis and second-guessing. You are used to getting what you want.

You don't readily accept when a person says 'no' to you, and during Mercury in Gemini, you won't be able to handle the idea that the person you love is not ready to do things your way. You will try hard to convince them of something, and they won't budge. They are clearly not interested in giving you what you want, which will anger you and make you feel agitated and nervous, possibly self-doubting.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.