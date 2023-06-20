What To Manifest During Cancer Season On June 21, By Zodiac Sign

June 21 marks the return of the Sun into Cancer and the beginning of Cancer Season. The Sun is a powerful force in manifesting, as it represents the actions that you take and the source of your energy.

In Cancer this often deals with emotions, advocating for yourself, the balance between self and others, your relationships, and your home. When using the Sun to manifest during Cancer Season, the more that you can use the natural elements of this water sign, the more powerful they will become.

However, it’s also important to recognize the benefit of the Sun. For instance, using Cancer Season as a time for manifesting wouldn’t just be about recognizing your feelings, but in acting because of them. If you want a deeper level of commitment with your partner because of the love you share, then it would be manifesting an important conversation or moving in together.

The Sun is one of the most important planets when it comes to manifestation as it hosts such a large amount of energy. Just as the Sun is responsible for the growth of the natural world around you, so too is it essential for your personal growth.

As Cancer Season asks you to embrace your emotions, see it as an opportunity to accept them as truth so that you can work together with the energy of the Sun to take action in manifesting a brand-new chapter within your life.

What each zodiac sign needs to manifest on June 21:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: A new home

Create an intention jar with an old key, cinnamon for luck, cloves for money, and lavender for love, while repeating the affirmation four times. Place it somewhere centrally located within your current home.

Affirmation For Today: I am working towards creating a peaceful home.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Emotionally vulnerable conversations

Anoint your throat, heart, and sacral chakras with sandalwood oil for healing while repeating the affirmation six times. Try wearing a necklace with Lapis Lazuli for increased vulnerability.

Affirmation For Today: I am open and holding space for emotionally vulnerable conversations.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Balance

Gather a tea light, sunstone, and moonstone. Write down your affirmation on a slip of paper and place it under the tea light. Hold one crystal in each hand while envisioning a bridge of light between the two. Notice how it changes depending on your thoughts; silently hold the affirmation in your mind while focusing on your altar.

Affirmation For Today: I am seeking a balance between caring for others and focusing on myself.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Courage to live your truth

Create a sacred sachet with verbena for courage, kyanite for truth, and black obsidian for protection. As you put it together, repeat the affirmation eleven times, and place it underneath your pillow while you sleep.

Affirmation For Today: I am honoring and committed to living a life of truth.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Mindfulness

Begin by anointing your third eye with vetiver essential oil. Breathe deeply and go outside barefoot as you walk around in a large circle while repeating the affirmation with each step you take. Notice your thoughts and feelings, but also pay attention to the sounds and smells around you while being aware of the sensation of the earth beneath your feet.

Affirmation For Today: I am present at this moment.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Self-advocacy

Light a blue candle and take out a piece of paper. Repeat the affirmation to yourself and begin by drawing a circle on the paper. Inside, write what it is that you need to hear, feel, or see in your life to feel fulfilled and safe. Now, fold the paper three times, anoint with bergamot essential oil, and place it in a north-facing window for wisdom.

Affirmation For Today: I am committed to speaking up and advocating for myself and my needs.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Your purpose

Anoint your third eye with rosemary oil and hold a piece of amethyst in each hand. As you sit quietly reflecting on your breath, repeat the affirmation eight times, focusing on any ideas that arise during the process.

Affirmation For Today: I am worthy of a fulfilling professional life where I feel in alignment with my purpose.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: A deeper relationship with spirit

Perform a Sun ritual by going outside and laying on the grass. Feel the earth embrace you, as you feel the warm and powerful rays of the Sun warm your body. Clear your mind and repeat the affirmation as you call on archangel Uriel, the angel of the Sun, to guide you on your path.

Affirmation For Today: I am open and seeking a deeper relationship with spirit.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Healthy connections

Write on a slip of paper what connections need to be improved and what you can do to ensure that. Fold this three times and anoint it with rose essential oil. Go out into the garden and plant it beneath a basil plant for abundance while repeating the affirmation three times.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing my ability to build healthy supportive connections.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Relationship growth

Place three seeds in a bowl of water on a south-facing windowsill as it represents new beginnings. Next, place your hands over the bowl and repeat the affirmation seven times, in the evening return the water and seeds to the earth.

Affirmation For Today: I am actively working towards growth within myself and my relationship.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Self-care

Create a scrub of white salt, lavender for love, rosemary for healing, and almond oil for wisdom. Incorporate this in your daily routine as you repeat the affirmation and send love into your body. Finish with a self-massage of Ylang-ylang essential oil for greater restoration.

Affirmation For Today: I am taking care of myself in all the ways that I need.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: A joyful home and family

Create a smudge using lemon balm for happiness, cedar for healing, cinnamon for prosperity, and white sage for protection. As you smudge your home and yourself, repeat the daily affirmation, and then once the ashes of the smudge are cooled, sprinkle them around your front door.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing joy within myself, my family, and my home.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.