The Small-But-Meaningful Signs That Indicate A Man Is Truly Committed

By Sidhharrth S Kumaar — Written on Oct 20, 2022
Photo: jacob lund / shutterstock.com
You and your special someone have been going out for a while. You're under the impression that everything is great. However, the only way to know how they feel for sure is if they tell you.
People may need time to become comfortable enough to speak on their intense feelings.
How can you tell whether your partner is really dedicated to the relationship if they aren't showing it via their words?
Experts say it's important to know whether your partner is really invested, that way you can feel secure. Moreover, it reveals a level of sentimental commitment necessary to the partnership.
Why expend your energy and focus on someone who isn't really invested in the relationship you two share?
You can tell whether your partner has a strong degree of commitment even if they aren't saying it directly.
A person who is really committed to you sees a future with you and expresses it in their words. Often, their actions will show that they mean business.
Experts agree that even if your partner doesn't express their devotion to you explicitly, there are still ways you can tell if they are committed.
RELATED: How To Tell If You're Just Temporary In A Man's Life
Here are nine small but powerful signs the man you love is truly committed to you
1. You will become an integral part of their family.
Those who want to know whether their significant other is really invested in the relationship should look for signs of enduring commitment. Give some thought to the manner in which your partner has introduced you to their world.
Your spouse's dedication to include you in their life will be evident. It may look like asking you to holiday gatherings with their friends and family or to dinner with their immediate family.
2. You can count on them to work with you to solve any issues that may occur.
Some people aren't in it for the long haul if they leave in the middle of an argument, or bring up the possibility of breaking up with you while you're going through a tough period.
Your relationship's maturity may be gauged by how you two deal with arguments. Someone who wants to fix problems in a way that prevents them from happening again is long-term thinking.
If your significant other is willing to work through disagreements in a manner that prevents the problem from recurring, they are likely to be long-term focused.
RELATED: 3 Words That Keep The Best Couples Together Forever
3. They are completely at ease with you and are able to express themselves openly.
When your partner is fully invested in the relationship, they feel a profound feeling of security. They feel safe sharing personal details about their struggles and triumphs with you.
They feel comfortable sharing the highs and lows of their days, and they know they won't be judged if they break down emotionally after a particularly tough day.
4. They make an honest attempt to meet and get to know the individuals you care about.
If they're serious about being with you, they'll make an effort to be a part of your life as well as your partner's. Guests won't see visiting with you and your loved ones as an obligation or something they "had to" do. They're going to be incredibly excited about it.
The individuals that matter to you the most will always have your partner's full focus and attention while in your company.
RELATED: The 'Magical' Habit You Must Break If You Want A Truly Great Relationship
5. They are always game to try anything new when you invite them along.
Initiating untried pursuits calls for bravery. Nothing ever goes exactly as planned, and no one likes to seem incompetent.
Your partner's dedication to the relationship will be seen in whether or not they are willing to attempt anything new with you.
6. They value what you have to say.
The ability to express oneself vocally is equally as important as the ability to listen attentively. It's encouraging when the person you're talking to makes eye contact with you, listens patiently without interrupting, and remembers what you told them.
RELATED: If You Answer 'No' To Any Of These 13 Questions, Your Relationship Is Headed For Trouble
7. They maintain an open line of communication no matter what.
The importance of punctuality and reliability is not limited to agreed upon times and dates. If one person is really committed to the relationship, they will be there through all of the "in-betweens" and will be self-aware enough to check in at different times during the week.
They want to hear about your life in its whole, triumphs and all, as well as your struggles and the mysteries it still holds.
8. They are not scared to have the unpopular but necessary dialogues.
True intimacy requires both parties to be open to being vulnerable. If your partner has let down their guard and enabled you to get closer to them, this is a good sign that they are serious about you.
They are aware of and able to manage their feelings, and they are open about sharing their own emotions. Someone that is 100% committed to the relationship, is willing to have delicate and perhaps challenging conversations.
Related Stories From YourTango:
Personal pet peeves, sexual preferences, boundaries, and future goals are all fair game for these kind of talks.
RELATED: The Secret Way Some Women Turn Casual Conversations Into Deep, Unconditional Love
9. You are number one on their priority list.
You can tell if your partner is dedicated to the relationship if they choose spending time with you above spending time with their friends.
Not only do these gestures show how much they value you, but they also show that you are the first person they think of when they want to share something special.
They may need time apart to think about how they actually feel about the relationship and about you. On the other hand, if you and your partner already have similar experiences, it may give you confidence that they are truly invested in the marriage.
RELATED: 9 Ways To Steer Clear Of Men Who Aren't That Serious About You
More for You:
Siddarth Kumar is the Founder of NumroVani and a registered pharmacist-turned-Astro-Numerologist.