Love Horoscopes On June 20 Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs

On June 20, three zodiac signs are luckiest in love. To be lucky in love on this day will mean that you've practically been hand-selected for positivity because this day does not come with a parade of fabulous transits to back up our love endeavors. Still, there are always those of us who defy the laws of the universe and find ways to work those wily ways into something positive.

We are looking at how several of us will reject the norm and opt for the unusual on June 20. because we trust in the unique, we will find unique and satisfying solutions to all problems. Where love is concerned, we may just happen to find that one oddly strange, amazingly unique person to compliment our lives, and this is all because of the transit, Moon sextile Uranus.

It's during Moon sextile Uranus that we may find ourselves bored with the ordinary, and if we find the ordinary in our love lives, that will serve as an impetus to drive things to a new level. While some of us might have the patience or the stamina to up the game in love, there will be three zodiac signs who are all in. 'Let's do this!' Not everyone wants to bail at the first sign of disappointment. In fact, during Moon sextile Uranus, the three zodiac signs that respond with the most heart are the ones that will see the greatest success on this day, June 20.

Depending on who we are as people, we can see this day as a worthy challenge or the day we just walk away ... but if we do walk away, it's because we didn't try, and that's not what Moon sextile Uranus is about. Today gives many of us the desire to try and make something intense, insane, wonderful and beautiful. Yes, we may be out of our minds, but we will make something special out of our love lives or bust! Which zodiac signs will put their all into it on June 20?

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on June 20:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The last thing you have in mind for today is to either fail or feel bad, and being that those are the choices you are most used to receiving, today will bring about great rebellion in your soul ... and it will work for you. On June 20, 2023, you will be working directly with the transit of Moon sextile Uranus, and it's a terrific kick in the pants for those born under the zodiac sign of Gemini.

You'll absorb this energy today and channel it into your love life, where your partner finally sees that 'other side' of you. The one you rarely bring out but know is a barrel of monkeys. You can be hilariously funny, and even though so much of your humor is dark, you know how to lighten your partner's mood. Today, you'll be making them laugh out loud nonstop. It's good to be a comedian!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You feel like having some fun today and are uninterested in looking back or crying over spilled milk. Whatever you've gone through recently isn't about to cramp your style today, June 20, 2023, and you feel refreshed and a little impish thanks to the transit of Moon sextile Uranus. This cosmic event is here to wipe the slate clean, which means that if you choose to be upset over things of the past today, then you missed the ticket.

Today gives you so much energy and good vibration that you would have to go out of your way to feel unhappy or dissatisfied ... if you can cop today's groove, you'll notice that you are playful once again and that it feels dang good not to take everything so seriously. That Uranus energy is inspiring to you. Don't take another route. Go with it, Virgo. Show the person you love that you're not a full-time drag!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You knew this was coming, and it's here. What's meant by this is that you had a psychic premonition that something of this magnitude would hit you on this day and that something happens to be someone you have wanted to be in touch with. This could be the start of something HUGE in your love life, Aquarius, and you gel so well with the vibe that comes off of Moon sextile Uranus.

It's practically made for you. You cannot tolerate the normal, which is not what you'll see today. You crave the unique, the different, the positive and the amazing, and that's what you've always wanted in a romantic partner. Well, guess what? It's happening, A. It's time to meet your new, unique lover. Bring it on!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.