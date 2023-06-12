Every Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For Tuesday, June 13

It's a new day with our love horoscope becoming more intensified in the communication department. With Mercury in Gemini our way of perceiving others is marked by flexibility and a desire to understand. Here's how Mercury in Gemini can influence your relationships, love life, marriage and dating starting June 13.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, June 13, 2023:

Aries

Aries, little Ram, as Mercury dances through Gemini's realm, love blossoms with duality. Embrace the two sides, as love is always a team effort. Communication holds the key to growing closer with your partner. Share feedback and lean on understanding as your guide. Be an attentive listener to evoke an enchanting connection with your partner.

Taurus

Taurus, as Mercury visits Gemini, love can get tricky. If you and your partner aren't aligned on money matters, it may cause complications. You might feel a bit possessive, so be mindful and reflect on fostering a harmonious bond where you are both in tune with each other.

Gemini

Gemini, while Mercury begins to transit through your zodiac sign, love's journey awaits and it starts with self-knowledge. Stay aware of your wants and needs, as you may find yourself trying too hard to please your partner and giving up parts of yourself. Stay true to who you are, even if you are afraid you might lose a relationship. Self-honesty is key.

Cancer

Cancer, with Mercury in Gemini, love calls your name. Memories of the past may tempt you to believe an ex can bring you the happiness you crave. Be cautious. As tempting as it may be to text them to see if there's a way to work things out, true joy lies ahead in your future not in looking back at what already proved to be an incompatible match.

Leo

Cancer, as Mercury visits Gemini, love embraces your heart, but your happiness can trigger jealousy in others. You want to be extra careful about what you say when you're around a gossipy friend. Someone may be envious of your happiness and use their insecurity to share things that they shouldn't. Keep your private matters to yourself, Leo. What happens between you and your mate is best left out of casual conversations.

Virgo

Virgo, as Mercury visits Gemini, it's time to work on the health of your relationship with open and honest communication. Tune in to your lover's needs and your own, too. After a long work day, you both may need a little bit of solitude to unwind before focusing on your relationship. Be sensitive and understanding. Strategize as a team to find out what works best for your relationship and your individual needs.

Libra

Libra, with Mercury in Gemini, love sparks wanderlust. Is it time to introduce each other to your respective families? Perhaps this means a long-distance trip together is in order. Plan ahead, plan for the holidays since schedules and arrangments can take time to work out. Get

excited. This is a huge step in a new direction, and planning as a team can have you thinking about your futur shared adventures.

Scorpio

Scorpio, as Mercury glides in Gemini, love unveils its true colors, so you have to pay attention to what you see. Beware, Scorpio, for secrets can morph into regrets, especially if you share too much prematurely. Today, define what you'll share outside of your personal life and what stays private even if your significant other pushes you to open up. Silence is your choice. Set boundaries to foster trust and harmony.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, as Mercury glides through Gemini, you are ready to make some big changes for love including signing on for life with your significant other. This is a big step! A full commitment is a BIG decision, and one not to take lightly. Take time to know one another deeply and don't rush into things. Mindful exploration into what commitment means to you can pave the path to a lasting connection, one that you want more than anything if you're honest with yourself.

Capricorn

Capricorn, with Mercury in Gemini, love shines upon you. Nurture self-love and care. Today, take a moment for yourself and engage in an activity that brings you joy and renews your spirit.

Aquarius

Aquarius, as Mercury dances in Gemini, love dances with you in the form of the 'little things' Embrace the sweetness of life's little moments. Try something sweet today, like surprising your partner with a handwritten love note or a heartfelt gesture of affection.

Pisces

Pisces, as Mercury dances in Gemini, love guides your home making this the perfect time to create a little love nest. Are you thinking about expanding your current home or relocating to a place where you can start all over again? Focus on creating a personal space that reflects the love you seek in your life. Nurture your heart's desires and look at the world around you unfold.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.