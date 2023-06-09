The Love Horoscope For June 10 Is Sweetly Romantic For Most Zodiac Signs

We have love in the air on Saturday, June 10. It's a romantic Moon in Pisces that starts smoothing the intensity of Mars and Venus in lively Leo. Here's what to explore for romance, marriage, dating and situationships, based on your zodiac sign.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, June 10, 2023:

Aries

Have fun with love, Aries. Today your heart will feel the call to adventure in a romantic relationship. Why hold back when some fun is calling your name? Put down the guards and enjoy yourself. See where this romance leads.

Taurus

Taurus, embrace expansion. Welcome new family members, explore adoption, or foster deep connections. Trust your instincts. Create a harmonious network of chosen bonds and kindred spirits. Let love know no bounds.

Gemini

There's something special about quality conversation and today pillow talk can have a whole new meaning for you and your relationship. It's a beautiful thing to be able to open up to your partner and talk about the silly and serious stuff.

Cancer

Make your home a respite and a place where you can truly let yourself relax and feel good. Today spend a little bit of time planning out how you'll organize and decorate your personal space. Add finishing touches and what is out of date and causes you to feel stress, plan to remove it.

Leo

Today, one thing you can do for yourself is to focus on learning how to be a better and more considerate lover. With both Venus and Mars in your sign things can become a bit imbalanced. You can bring a relationship back around by paying attention to other people's emotions.

Virgo

You can't move forward while holding on to an ex. A relationship that is no longer relevant to you is still hindering your chance at finding love. You may have broken up with someone whom you loved and is your best friend, but despite your best intentions it can be hard to move on if you're still holding on to the past.

Libra

A romance that is born from a friendship can be one of the best you've had in a long time. You might be surprised at how easy it is to slip into a romantic rhythm with a friend who knows you well. You wanted to marry your best friend one day, and your chances have just increased.

Scorpio

Today, respect that is both mutual and practiced generously is an essential ingredient of your future relationship. You can start by respecting yourself. Don't compromise and don't be afraid to communicate your needs.

Sagittarius

There's so much to learn when it comes to a loving relationship. You may not realize that there are things about yourself you could improve. So ask for honest feed back. Let people speak into your life with love instead of remaining blind to who you are and where your specific journey is at this time.

Capricorn

Today plan a special moment with your loved one. How long has it been since you've created a special memory as a couple? You can do one daily to bring your love and commitment closer than ever. Spend quality time together and embrace an open mind.

Aquarius

You can't convince someone to love you if they say they need space and want to break up. All you can do is respect and share your disappointment. Your mate may think that ending this relationship is what they really want, but with a bit of space and time, they could realize things are better when you're a team.

Pisces

You can have the healthy type of love you've always wanted, but it all begins with you, Pisces. You have so many amazing ideas on what a perfect match could look like. Aim for it. Don't settle for less than what you feel you deserve.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.