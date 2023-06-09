June 12 - 18 Weekly Horoscopes: Saturn Retrograde Has All Zodiac Signs Setting New Boundaries This Week

Welcome to the weekly horoscope reading for all zodiac signs, where Saturn retrograde pushes each zodiac sign to set a clear boundary this week. The week is June 12 - 18, and the lineup of transits this week holds so much in store that it would be nearly impossible to list the variables regarding what could and might happen to each zodiac sign.

Nonetheless, stand-out events are coming, and our experience will be noteworthy. While there are several cosmic transits of note, one possibility is taking place this week that will, hands-down, be the most monumental of them all, and that is the onset of Saturn retrograde, beginning on Saturday, June 17.

There's a lot of Saturn in our sky during this week, and while that can greatly benefit us in work, it can also be what prevents us from getting 'exactly' what we want. Saturn tends to represent restriction and boundary. At the same time, we need to know our boundaries. We may also find that the people in our lives are not necessarily as respectful of those boundaries as we'd like them to be. This week will be a musical theme — personal space, rules, and boundaries being crossed.

We're also looking at a lot of Mercury and Mars's energy being tossed around. Without the perfecting arrow of Jupiter to pinpoint our thoughts, we may find that this week brings about much confusion and territorial behavior. We want what is ours, and we aren't sure we want to share ... but that is mainly because we cannot stand back and assess the situation ahead of us. We can do good but might be too afraid to make the first move. Let's see how the week's transits affect the zodiac signs.

Weekly horoscope for June 12 - 18, for all zodiac signs:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You may feel as though you are the only one who believes in the things you believe in, and you are convinced that your way is correct — and you might be right at that, too, Aries. What troubles you this week is that you don't trust the wisdom of others who have been in your position and have learned what works and what doesn't. You are a little too tight in personality. However, you can get many, many things done. Themes of the week: stubborn, single-minded, able

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

With the Saturn retrograde nagging at you, you'll find that this week is filled with hostile rebellion. You simply don't want to do what you are told to do, and not only that, you'll want to 'show them'. In doing so, you might make a fool out of yourself. You don't feel like you are a part of what pulls you in, yet you can't help but feel like you are being sucked in. Themes of the week: rebel, boredom, challenge

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The last thing you need this week is more choice, as you have difficulty deciding what to wear daily. This week has you on edge as you fight the feeling of trying to live up to someone else's expectations of you. You only want to be yourself, yet you don't know who or what that looks like. Themes of the week: confusion, determination, choice

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

To you, Cancer, what becomes evident by the middle of the week is that you made a wrong move at the top of the week, and now you have to backpedal to get things on track again. Your week is consumed with the idea of doing the right thing, and this may awaken feelings of deep self-doubt. Themes of the week: second-guessing, inferiority, motivation

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Playfulness might be your downfall this week, Leo, as you tend to overdo it when the going gets good. Your week will go swimmingly, but because you can't get enough of a good thing, you may end up overdoing it or indulging so hard that you forget why you're there in the first place. Themes of the week: hoarding, gluttony, foolish pursuit

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This week has you confronting something you know is 'now or never' regarding how you deal with it. So, you opt for 'now' and get the dirty deed done. You are mature and responsible, and the Saturn transits support your efforts. If anyone can handle it, it's you, Virgo. Themes of the week: stamina, decision, Intelligence

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Overspending has you feeling a little 'wallet-shy' this week, and it puts you in touch with how indulgent you can be when you feel like you're under stress. This week is no different in that the anxiety you will feel during the week of June 12 - 18, 2023, will lead you to do a little more online shopping than you can afford. Themes of the week: impulse, avoidance, denial

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may feel that this week have you gazing a little too hard into the past and past loves that you'll feel melancholic. Don't be surprised if you act theatrically, though you won't recognize it at the time. You will, however, be putting on quite a show this week for your friends, and they will grow concerned for you. Themes of the week: lost love, sadness, hopelessness

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

False hope rules your week as you once again get your hopes up, only to discover that there is no way in the world that your particular dream will ever come true. You may become arrogant and even vent your frustrations on an innocent person. This, too, shall pass, although this week will feel like a rejection. Themes of the week: snob, insults, private pain

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Opportunity is coming your way during June 12 - 18, 2023. You will choose which way you want it to go, giving you the sense of being in control, which you relish and enjoy. Even better, this is romantic; your love life will improve during this week. Themes of the week: renewal, love, expectation

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Even though you know you 'have it all,' you may feel down or depressed this week as you can't help but feel as though you've missed out on something big. Where is your piece of the pie? Thoughts of having less than others will come up, and you might even start to think that you did something wrong or made a wrong turn somewhere. Themes of the week: regret, depression, stability

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

If there's anything that this week will bring up for you, Pisces, it's that you might be really tired of your job or career choice and that it's finally getting on your nerves, BIG TIME. You will continue to hang in there and do what you must, but this week may bring up feelings of severe restriction and repression. Keywords for the week: dissatisfaction, annoyance, resentment

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.