The Weekly Tarot Reading For June 12 - 18 Is Full Of Divine Wisdom For Each Zodiac Sign

Welcome to the Tarot card reading for each zodiac sign. The week is June 12 - 18, 2023, and the cards are ready for interpretation. How can we continue to throw the same cards repeatedly without coming up with an identical interpretation? We do this because the cards hold subtlety within them. What you see on the surface of a card is only the gateway to what lies within. One card may show many times for a particular zodiac sign. If you are one of the zodiac signs that seem to draw the same card or suit repeatedly, it's because the Oracle implores you to learn the lesson and see within it ... for more.

We can see the Tarot as some kind of divine wisdom or the cards as 'chance, interpreted.' Either way, what is, is, and can be no other way. How else could a thing be if it were not meant to be? There is no going back when an event takes place.

There is only memory and the interpretation of it. As we lay the cards before us on this day, we gather information about the week ahead. All cards are like paths; they all lead somewhere, and it's up to us to figure out how to navigate those ethereal paths.

And so, here we are again, and each of you has yet another chance to interpret how the week will go for yourself. The cards do not lie; they merely present us with a path. We can choose to look at that path and interpret it, or we can turn away and never know. It is part of the great plan, no matter how we look. Now, the reading for the week of June 12 - 16, 2023.

Weekly tarot horoscope for June 12 - 18:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Three of Wands, reversed

It's time to pick it up, pace-wise, Aries. You've been spending a little too much time reflecting on the past, and while doing it for a good reason, it's time to put some of your learnings to good use. Trust that you are wise enough to make the next move.

Keywords for the week: confidence, gathering, wisdom

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Moon

This week inspires you to let your hair out, Taurus, as you'll be the first person to start the party up. Opportunities to have fun will be 'no-brainers' to you, and you'll want to dress up and get out there. Expect the waving of hands and mad dancing. It's on.

Keywords for the week: Fun, party, nighttime

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles

You've realized that work is the best place for you this week, as you have much on your mind and can use the distraction of intense concentration. You'll do great work this week because you are focused and determined to be the best you can possibly be.

Keywords for the week: intensity, diligence, detail

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Wands, reversed

You'll find that during this week, the road less traveled is the one that holds the answers for you. By looking at the past, you will discover something about the future that will be undeniable. You will proceed toward your goal with confidence and intelligence.

Keywords for the week: cleverness, ingenuity, decision

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

Teamwork will help this week run so smoothly for you, Leo. You may find yourself in the company of people who really get you and are willing to work with your ideas. This week brings success in work and finance for you.

Keywords for the week: vision, achievement, like-minds

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Interesting news comes to you this week, and you are ready for it. You have been shuffling back and forth over a decision that needs to be made. The news you'll receive will help you go this way or that. You'll find that things move fast this week, Virgo.

Keywords for the week: momentum, choice, impulse

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Seven of Swords, reversed

What you thought was a 'get out for free' card was a task you left undone, thinking you could get away with not doing it. This week turns that around for you and lets you know that you need to be more detail-oriented and less lazy.

Keywords for the week: karma, responsibility, work

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man, reversed

This week brings you sudden clarity, you can now see something for what it is, and it will hit you hard. You needed the jolt that this week brings you, Scorpio, as it will set your perspective up for the reality that is, not the fantasy that you once believed in.

Keywords for the week: reality check, clarity, direct

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Seven of Cups

You'll have your choice of materialistic items this week, as your hard work has inspired your spending streak. Choose wisely, Sagittarius, as not everything is as it seems. You may find yourself indulging and overdoing it. However, you may also end up enjoying the indulgence just as much.

Keywords for the week: luxury, couture, gold

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Knight of Cups

Good news comes to you this week through love and promise. Your health is in good shape, Capricorn, and knowing this. You get a bounce in your step that was missing for too long. You feel attractive and ready for love if love should happen to be in your cards.

Keywords for the week: charm, charisma, openness

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: King of Pentacles

You may not be happy, but you are certainly rich, and the reality of this is that you have much but are missing what you essentially need. You are friends with people like you, and it's becoming tedious. You want more out of life, and this week puts it all into perspective for you.

Keywords for the week: security, loneliness, money

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Nine of Cups, reversed

While this week has you loving everyone and everything in your personal life, you may feel a bit greedy, which could turn into selfish behavior on your part. You are proud to be who you are, and that's all well and good, but it might be nicer for you if you share some of it with others.

Keywords for the week: greed, covetousness, collection

