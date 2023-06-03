Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For June 5 - 11, 2023

Each zodiac sign will get a fair look at its astrological outcome for the week of June 5 - 11, 2023, and each will find out how the week's transits affect them as individuals. We are in the middle of a very 'Venus' week. That might automatically make us think of love and our romances.

When Venus transits the Moon, Leo, Pluto, and Jupiter, our lessons reach past love and touch notes that register in our psyches. This week, we have an interesting set up of transits that will test our romantic lives and put us at odds with friends and family members.

Because we have Venus in Leo and the Moon opposite Mars, we can trust that this week isn't going to run according to anyone's plans. We may let our egos get ahead of us. We may say things that damage other people if we aren't careful.

We may not even mean to, but Mars energy can be unruly, and the real problem here isn't in what we say to others but in how we use our egomania to make decisions in our own lives that will be to our detriment. See: money. What we're looking at this week, in terms of how astrological events affect our finances, is the poor judgment we display when it comes to spending.

Due to Venus' tendency to tease, we may end up rage-spending, meaning, because we are now frustrated over this, that, and the other thing, we may end up making a few too many stops to online retailers, where the purchasing is easy.

The regret is minimal ... until it isn't. Each zodiac sign will be presented with challenges this week, and while Venus shows us that so much of it is love-related, we will be surprised at how it rapidly turns to financial difficulty if we're not careful. Keep your eyes open. Things aren't as they seem, zodiac signs.

Weekly horoscope for June 5 - 11, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This week has you starting a fight with someone that you might instantly regret having. You really and truly want things to go your way, and sometimes, you are less than tactful in delivering your 'edict.' You desire control throughout the week, and when the people supposed to be listening are rebellious, you will have a private fit. You are not pleased with the behavior of the people in your life during the week of June 5 - 11, 2023.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If there's one thing you are not up for, it's the meal ticket for the person you are supposed to be in a relationship with. You are tired of bearing their burden, and even though you love them, you are starting to feel they rely too much on your finances. You want to say something but are hesitant. You still want to remain kind and nice, but this person is starting to get on your last nerve.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You're about ready for a serious break this week, as you feel overwhelmed by work and desperately need a vacation where you totally relinquish all responsibilities — even the kind that has to do with the family. If you could at least plan on a getaway this week, you'll give yourself some peace of mind. One week with nothing to do sounds like a dream come true, so start planning today.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You're starting to feel that love is a chore requiring all your energy. While you feel capable and ready to put that energy in, you wonder if the 'chore' part will ever diminish. What you'll spend this week doing is wondering when your love life will become easy, as opposed to rife with difficulties, night and day. You believe in it, and you'll stick with it, but holy smokes, you need a break.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Feeling strong and mighty is nothing new to you, but during this week, you'll be on a whole new level. You are the boss here, and it really doesn't matter where 'here' is. You are the one that everyone listens to, and if they don't, you'll let them know that that will not go down well for them. Yes, you are bossy, but not cruel. You have a plan and intend to make the lives of others much better because of it.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The waiting game has you at your wit's end this week, as the news you've been hanging on to isn't what you expected. And even though you braced for this, you didn't think you'd take it so hard, meaning you still have to wait for the answer you need to move forward. This has been going on for a while now, and if it has anything to do with love, it might be a sign for you to take the initiative. Don't wait. Make it happen on your own, Virgo.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Whatever you did last week is now paying off this week, Libra. That might be financial but don't rule out moves made for love. You will notice that you not only feel successful this week, you feel like you are in the right place at the right time. You feel powerful and stable as if nothing on earth could threaten your peace. You'd be right. Live in this moment and enjoy it while it's here. Make the best out of the positive energy accompanying you throughout this week.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may find that your plans have been put on hold simply because you need to finish something up that you left behind, thinking it wouldn't come back to haunt you. Well, it's here, demanding your time, and there's a good chance it's work-related. You wanted to break free and get some quality downtime, but that little mistake has you back at work, doing the same ol, same 'ol' again. Look over your work before you dash out for the weekend.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You knew it was coming, and you were prepared for it. This may be a bill or something that requires your immediate attention. It's all OK because you feel good about your state of affairs now. You are unthreatened by money-related issues, which gives you confidence. The universe is responding to your diligence by providing the means to address your financial concerns.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This week has you laying down the law as you've seen the chaos around you if you aren't the one who continuously steps in to organize everyone and their business. It's not that you want this job, but you crave order, and since you're with other people this week, you can't just let them run all over you. You fear the scattered mind, so you'll make executive decisions that keep things running smoothly.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

While you may have your mind on your love life, your financial world will scream for your attention during the week of June 5 - 11, 2023. You are detail-oriented, and a few loose ends will compel you to act. This is financial and will be something you will choose not to ignore. Unfortunately, it will cut into your fun time, and you may have to make social sacrifices this week, Aquarius.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Of all the zodiac signs here, yours is the one that seemingly gets a pass this week. You spend time with friends and family, and your love life runs smoothly and effortlessly. You feel this is the official beginning of the summer, and you relish where it's all going. You might make plans for you and your partner to join up with other like-minded friends for summer fun and vacation time. You win the week, Pisces. It's all you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.