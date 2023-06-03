June 4, 2023 Horoscopes Are Incredibly Healing For 3 Zodiac Signs

On June 4, 2023, three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes, but there is also a special message of the day for everyone. Trust your heart. What does it want? Only you can give that to yourself. But be careful. Sometimes we confuse what's in our hearts with impulses originating from our minds. More so when we already have some bad habits or are addicted to something beyond reason.

Venus conjunct Lilith and Moon in Sagittarius will challenge you with this energy today. You may feel like you are being pushed to engage in excessive behavior, or into doing something that you know you will regret. It will be difficult to resist the urges but try your best. Water signs and fire signs will have a harder time with this energy.

Also, Moon trine Chiron and Mars will bring out old wounds to the surface for a lot of you today. So if you suddenly feel irritable, especially towards your parents, try to breathe in a few times and think more rationally. A direct confrontation will not work out today with Sun opposite Moon. But if you try to listen more and talk less, you will know what to do. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 4, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 4, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, if you get the urge to stay indoors today, do it. The energies at this time are more suited for introspective action behind closed doors than basking in the spotlight. This means the creatives among you are in their prime time, especially with Mercury conjunct Uranus conjunct Vesta. Dedicate yourself to your craft and you will reap massive rewards afterward.

Just be aware that South Node in Scorpio has a tendency to bring back enemies from the past or trigger unhealed wounds around the subjects of power and feeling powerless. But with Jupiter conjunct North Node in Taurus, as long as you keep your head straight and your emotions in check, you will be fine.

Some of you will benefit from a rose water bath at this time to enhance your self-love and self-care routine. But you don't need gallons of rose water to do this. Just mix a cupful in with your regular bath water and sprinkle some petals for aesthetics. A rose-scented candle in the background will add to the power of this ritual.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the day will be a mixed bag for you. But you are still on the best horoscopes list for a reason. Some of you are sitting on top of a gold mine idea. Or you have been working extra hard in your career and are waiting for the rewards of that. Just be aware that you will have some wins today but also not get everything that you are hoping for. The latter is pointing to authority figures not really valuing what you bring to the table. But that's because they don't want you to “get ahead of yourself” and start asking for higher pay or better opportunities.

They prefer their subordinates to be full of insecurities or do things for them for free in exchange for “experience”. This may be triggering for a lot of you. But you need to consider these things at this time. Saturn in Pisces does not play around.

Also, if you feel called to, today's a good day to do a cord-cutting ritual. The Moon is officially in its waning phase right now. So if you want to let go of a toxic energy or person, write their name or the details of your circumstance on a piece of paper and burn it to ashes. Just make sure you do it in a fire-safe environment!

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today's a great day to evaluate your plans for the future. Where do you want to go? What do you want to do? If you have been waiting for something, you will receive it today. Especially if this is related to your career in some way. Some of you may even decide to take on a new project that requires a lot of dedication and fine craftsmanship or detailed work. This may be related to the field of computers and AI for some of you.

With Moon in Sagittarius, you can do no wrong today. As in, luck is firmly on your side. But don't use this for mischief. Because Sun in Gemini will find a way to trip you up in the future. Of course, Juno is also opposite the Moon today. So you may be extra commitment-phobic at this time.

Some of you will have some extra money come into your life today. It can be from an unexpected source or even feel like a blessing from the universe. Saving this wealth for the future will be more beneficial for you at this time than splurging it on the shiny things you randomly saw on TikTok or Instagram.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd, with a dash of wicked humor on the side.