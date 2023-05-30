What Your Specific Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On May 31 When The Moon Enters Scorpio

It can often seem like everyone has an opinion on what you should be doing, or even what you could be if only you lived more aligned with their values or perception of life. Yet, no matter what anyone else says or even how you might love them, your life is yours.

It’s your choices, your lessons, and your blessings that are written into your soul contract long before you took your first breath here. Your life is yours, which means part of manifesting is to dispel or release any of these words others project upon you – for only you know what is right for you. And by becoming secure in your beliefs, you’ll truly be able to step into the power of writing whatever reality you wish to live.

What each zodiac sign can manifest on May 31, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Compromise in love

Using lemon balm to open your heart and support compromise, create a tea you and your beloved drink together. Meditate quietly on the affirmation while drinking and focus on creating a sense of peace in your relationship.

Affirmation For Today: I am willing to compromise to create peace in my relationship.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Greater well-being

Create a tincture with ginger, lavender, and peppermint. Place a piece of clear quartz in the tincture to infuse its properties. Add to tea or take a spoonful while repeating the affirmation six times.

Affirmation For Today: I am focused on my own well-being and prioritizing my needs.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Peace

Meditate in the morning with a white candle and lavender. Repeating the affirmation visualize two paths before you; one is of peace and the other is of struggle. Use this visualization when faced with any decision throughout your day.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing the pathway of peace.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Resolution

Write on a slip of paper what you hope to have or hear resolution about in your life. Fold it three times and add three basil leaves. Plant beneath a tree with strong roots, such as white oak or hickory, and repeat the affirmation as you do so.

Affirmation For Today: I am open to receiving resolutions on important matters in my life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Self-advocacy

Using essential pine or thyme oil, anoint your throat chakra as you repeat the affirmation three times.

Affirmation For Today: I am honoring my own needs and dreams by speaking up wherever necessary.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Balance self-worth

Create a smudge with lavender, calendula, rosemary, and jasmine. As you mix it together, send in the affirmation of self-worth and caring for others. Burn and smudge your energy and your home.

Affirmation For Today: I am balancing my own self-worth with the value of those I care for.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Speaking your truth

Anoint your throat and heart chakras with angelica root essential oil. Place both hands on your heart while repeating the affirmation and then your truth statements as you feel your inner power rising inside of you.

Affirmation For Today: I am committed to honoring and speaking the truth, without worrying about how it will be received.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Acceptance and empowerment

Place aquamarine within your pocket or clothing for the day as you focus on the word acceptance. Massage jasmine essential oil on your temples and heart chakra while repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am accepting everything as truth and allowing it to empower me forward toward my dreams.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Mindfulness

Incorporate aloe, lucky bamboo, or the peace lily into the sacred space of your home. As you care for it, repeat the affirmation, and think of honoring your investment in others as an investment in your future.

Affirmation For Today: I am remaining mindful of who and what I invest my time and energy into.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Awareness

Using a blue candle, begin to meditate on the affirmation while holding pyrite to symbolize your career in your right hand, and rose quartz in your left for love. Notice how they feel within your hands as you receive their energy. Once finished, place in your water bottle for added awareness throughout the day.

Affirmation For Today: I am aware of a need for balance between my work and personal life and am committed to achieving it.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Emotional validation

Begin by anointing your heart and root chakra with rose geranium essential oil. Then, write a letter to yourself giving all the emotional validation you need while also reminding yourself it’s safe to receive it from those who are safe within your life. Give it to the earth when finished, and sprinkle it with basil for love.

Affirmation For Today: I am able to emotionally validate myself and receive it in healthy ways from those in my life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Deeper passion and intimacy

Prepare a cup of ceremonial cacao while infusing your intentions for passion and intimacy into it. As you drink it, envision it opening your heart while tapping into your deepest energies as you repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am a vessel of passion and use it to create a deeper level of intimacy within my relationship.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.