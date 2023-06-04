These 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On June 5 - 11, 2023

Three Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love in the week of June 5 - 11, 2023. But first, here's the love message of the week for everyone.

Love can feel like the crack of dawn, gently sweeping the night away. Or like the thunder of storm clouds, awakening something primal inside us. But only fools believe that love is tame and a weakness. Cities and civilizations have fallen because of love or the lack of it. So it's best to be wise when dealing with this energy.

Some of you carry wounds inside from past relationships that did not work out, or from lack of love while you were growing up. For some of you, your inner child is still wounded and cries out at the most inopportune times. It can't help it. It's frozen in time. It's up to you to heal this part of you.

There's a turning point where luck comes into play for your zodiac sign this week. Now let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love in the week of June 5 - 11, 2023.

Three Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love June 5 - 11, 2023:

1. Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

Horse, if you are in a relationship, you will feel extra inspired this week. Almost like you can't contain your excitement and love. Some of you may even spontaneously decide to go on a trip with your partner. Or surprise each other with some frisky time by dressing up out of the blue. Interestingly, some of you may discover that you are pregnant this week (or that your partner is). It will be a good shock for you. But you will also find yourself panicking later because you don't want to accidentally do something that harms your child. Others of you will be treated to something extra nice this week by your partner. It can be a piece of jewelry or a date at a posh restaurant.

If you are single, there are two separate messages for you. Some of you are doing well in love and are slowly and steadily developing a beautiful connection with someone. But others of you need to be careful. You are either interacting with a married person and don't know this, or you are being tricked by a player who has got the charms by the bagful. Your gut will tell you which message is for you and which one is not.

2. Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029)

Rooster, if you are single, you are going through a glow-up right now, even if you can't see it. You are standing out from the crowd and your inner light is shining bright. Some of you may even be doing well in your career or have accomplished something creatively. You are drawing the right person for you to yourself because of this. Just be patient for now. Your manifestation will come to fruition over the next few weeks or months. And in the meantime, enjoy yourself and your glow-up phase.

If you are in a relationship, you need to be more patient at this time and not jump to conclusions. Your significant other's friends or family members (not all of them) may be trying to get between the two of you and ruin your relationship. Some of them are secretly jealous of you and your positive nature. Others of them think you are not good enough for your significant other. Now's not the time to get into petty fights with petty people. Use the truth to cut through lies and BS.

3. Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035)

Rabbit, you are lucky in love this week, but there's a caveat. Your luck depends on you letting go of the toxic people who harmed you in the past. You may or may not be in contact with them, but you are connected to them somehow still. You need to cut these cords and block them from getting to you. They are preventing your good luck from shining.

If you are single, you are in your prime right now in terms of energy. You are magnetically drawing people to you and amusing them with your sparkling personality. Apply this as it fits. For some of you, your dry humor is a riot. For others, your loveable energy makes you irresistible. Fate is drawing the right person to you at this time.

If you are in a relationship, think of something fun to do with your partner this week. The lucky energy will fade away otherwise. Of course, depending on your schedule, do what's best for you and your significant other. Don't burn yourself out. Sometimes spontaneously holding each other's hands can also do the trick.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.