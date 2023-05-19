What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Manifest May 20, 2023

Call out to the universe for what you need.
By Kate Rose — Written on May 19, 2023
There is a spiritual belief that states, at this moment, your life is precisely how you want it to be. It doesn’t mean it’s what you dream of or even is based on your truth, but rather, in any given moment, based on your fears or even wounds, your life serves a purpose.
To manifest something better, you must first understand why you are living in your current situation. If you are experiencing financial lack, reciprocal love, imbalance or even chaos, the first step is to be honest about what purpose it has served you. You often create the life you want to justify or validate your wounds or fears instead of healing them.
Yet to manifest something beyond what you are living means you first must heal what still hurts. Because when you do, you finally allow the universe to step in and help you create what you dream of — rather than settle for what you can get.
What each zodiac sign needs to manifest on May 20, 2023:
Aries
(March 21 - April 19)
Manifest: Pleasure
Place rose quartz next to your heart in your clothing as you repeat the affirmation. As you become aware of the stone there during the day, repeat the affirmation while breathing deeply and smiling.
Affirmation For Today: I deserve a life of pleasure and happiness.
Taurus
(April 20 - May 20)
Manifest: Connection
Take a photograph of yourself or simply just a piece of paper with your name written on it and bind it to a tree as you repeat the affirmation four times.
Affirmation For Today: I am deeply connected to myself and my life.
Gemini
(May 21 - June 20)
Manifest: Truth
Create an elixir of verbena and set your intention for truth into it. Drink as part of your practice while repeating your affirmation, and for another, have them drink it as well, or write their name and place it in the elixir.
Affirmation For Today: I am honest with others and receive the same from them.
Cancer
(June 21 - July 22)
Manifest: Financial reward
Create a sacred space with three coins, a green candle, and cinnamon. As you light the candle, repeat the affirmation twice and seal it in Anjali mudra.
Affirmation For Today: I am always attracting greater financial abundance.
Leo
(July 23 - August 22)
Manifest: Authenticity
Sit in front of the mirror and repeat the affirmation as you get ready in the morning. Study yourself and find gratitude for who you are instead of only for faults.
Affirmation For Today: I am all I need to be.
Virgo
(August 23 - September 22)
Manifest: Courage
Create a streak out of lemon balm and use it to clean your energy as you repeat the affirmation twelve times.
Affirmation For Today: I am unwavering in my dedication to becoming my best self.
Libra
(September 23 - October 22)
Manifest: Friendships
Attach the word friendship vertically using a blue candle and anoint it with passionflower oil. Meditate on the candle and repeat the daily affirmation eleven times as you envision new and positive friendships in your life.
Affirmation For Today: I am worthy of attracting positive, like-minded individuals into my life.
Scorpio
(October 23 - November 21)
Manifest: Career direction
Take a gold candle and carve an arrow into it, facing up towards the flame. Anoint with rosemary oil and place it on your altar as you repeat the affirmation ten times while holding your hands on your heart.
Affirmation For Today: I am on the right path, and nothing will distract me from achieving success.
Sagittarius
(November 22 - December 21)
Manifest: Passion
Collect a red candle and bind it with string. As you do so, envision the string representing everything holding you back. As you repeat the affirmation nine times, take scissors and each time you cut the binding free, say aloud what it is you are releasing yourself from. Take the string and then bury it in the ground.
Affirmation For Today: I am honoring all my passions and desire for freedom.
Capricorn
(December 22 - January 19)
Manifest: Transformation
Write down all you have tried to control in your life. Fold three times and burn in a safe space. Once it is just the ashes, sprinkle it with lavender and place it in the soil with a stone on top of it.
Affirmation For Today: I confidently embrace all the changes in my life.
Aquarius
(January 20 - February 18)
Manifest: Commitment in love
Create a sacred scrub with salt, olive oil, rosemary, lavender, and rose petals. As you use this in the shower, envision scrubbing away your fears, doubts, and past. Once finished, repeat the affirmation seven times.
Affirmation For Today: I am open to receiving a deep and committed relationship.
Pisces
(February 19 - March 20)
Manifest: Initiative
Write your dreams on paper and read aloud before bed as you repeat the affirmation. Place it within your pillowcase as you breathe deeply, inhaling confidence.
Affirmation For Today: I am honoring myself first as I act toward my dreams.
Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.