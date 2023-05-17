In today's love horoscope for May 18, 2023, a few zodiac signs may find themselves making sacrifices in order to nurture their relationships. Pluto retrograde is stirring our emotions and making us see things in a new light.

The powerful influence of this tiny planet on our love life can lead to one critical moment that requires significant changes in matters of the heart. Here's what's in store for you on Thursday, based on your Sun, Moon, and Rising sign.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, May 18, 2023:

Aries

Who would have thought that love could blossom with a friend? Today, you may perceive someone special in a completely new way.

The timing might not have been ideal for your relationship to evolve romantically, but under the influence of Pluto in Aquarius, you may find yourself falling deeper for them than you ever anticipated. Allow love to unfold organically.

Taurus

One decision has the power to bring about significant change, Taurus. Today, in matters of love, remember the importance of respect.

A relationship's strength lies in its core value. Mutual respect is essential for a healthy and fulfilling connection. Make choices that honor the value of respect and nurture the growth of your love.

Gemini

Magical things happen when you have found your soulmate. You see a person who has become your better half.

Today's Pluto in Aquarius can ignite powerful, transformative energy in the area of your life where you learn and grow from the right type of love.

Don't be afraid to go out and meet someone special, if you're single. The perfect partner is out there for you.

Cancer

Prepare for a delightful surprise, as it turns out someone has a crush on you. This admirer has been discreetly harboring their feelings, and you may learn about it through a friend or coworker.

Stay open to the unexpected and the possibility of a new romantic connection. Exciting moments lie ahead as you explore the news.

Leo

Emotions can be unpredictable, and today you may experience a rollercoaster of feelings that are challenging to control. Your love life runs hot and cold — intense passion and emotional distance.

Try to be self-aware and practice open communication. With care and concern, you and your partner can remain on the same page, even if today is a bit rocky.

Virgo

Not every relationship is meant to be 'traditional' and you might feel differently about what each person ought to do in a relationship.

If you've been thinking about forming a partnership with your significant other that is unique — like an open marriage or living in separate houses while remaining married, today's perfect for talking things over.

Libra

Today what you first thought would be a simple romance may turn into something more serious.

Sometimes a person does not expect to fall in love with a person that they weren't originally serious about.

But, the stars have aligned and you might be seeing your relationship in a whole new light with lots of potential.

Scorpio

Can you restore faith and bring your home life back together peacefully? What may have been a dire relationship starts to show signs of promise instead.

Today you may see an opportunity to connect with your mate in a simple way that ignites love and a desire to make things work.

Sagittarius

One word can change everything, and if a person says "I love you" you may be feeling a variety of emotions without knowing which one to focus on first. Today you are ready to explore the rainbow of feelings you are experiencing, and that's a big step for you, Sag.

Capricorn

Money is not everything but it can make your love life a bit sweeter because you can afford to lavish gifts and some nice dates for your partner. Today you may decide it's time to treat yourselves to something sweet to do together.

Aquarius

Dive into the sea of emotions today as love takes you on a rollercoaster ride. Expect fluctuations between intense passion and emotional distance. Stay self-aware and foster open communication with your partner to navigate this dynamic phase with understanding and support. Embrace the beauty of emotional waves and their transformative power.

Pisces

Today, the past lingers in your life, but you're mastering the art of stepping back and granting others their space. You're learning to make significant decisions without expecting reciprocation from others. Trust in your ability to make choices that serve your own growth and well-being.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.