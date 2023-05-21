Horoscope For Today, May 22, 2023

Today the Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and the Sun will be in Gemini. Here's what astrology has in store for all zodiac signs beginning this Monday, the start of a new week.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, May 22, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Stick close to home, Aries. Today the Moon enters your home space and this bodes well for channeling your inner softy. Today focus on the things that bring you emotional comfort. Take it slow and don't try to push yourself too hard on matters that disrupt your peace of mind.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Use your inside voice, Taurus. With the Moon entering your communication sector there's a chance that your feelings can be communicated aggressively without you even realizing it. Thanks to Mars agitating your home and family sector. Today, aim to be the better person in all your affairs.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Buyer beware, Gemini. Today you may buy things for emotional reasons and your mind may take the backseat to logic. Remember, money can't buy you love. What it can do is provide you an extra reason to be more thoughtful before hitting click when you have put something into your cart.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Invest in yourself, Cancer. Today don't be the first one to put yourself in the back seat when it comes to self-care. Today, there are plenty of reasons to pamper your body and mind. Consider ending the day with a luxurious bubble bath or a long hot shower. Turn in early if you can.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Pull out those old photo albums, Leo. Today you are feeling nostalgic about life and the things you've done in the past. As you decide to take a walk down memory lane, share the joy and some of the lessons you've learned from sorrow on your social media with friends who will appreciate your sentimentality.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Connect with an old friend, Virgo. There's something beautiful about cherished friendships that bring out your sweet side. Celebrate the joys of true friendship that have withstood the test of time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Let your emotions lead the way, Libra. Today pursue your passions and deepest desires for a fulfilling career. Remember to believe in yourself and know that difficult things are always worth having because of the pride you feel when you have earned them.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The universe speaks in both quiet and loud places, Scorpio. Today, tune in to your higher power with the intention of getting the guidance you need about important life choices you need to make. Today enjoy knowing that your life matters and that no matter where you are along your journey, your fate and destiny are always there to meet you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

God loves a generous giver, and you do too Sagittarius. Today you dip into your deep pockets to give something to someone in need. This act of charity can help you to appreciate all the blessings you have earned in your life and is a reminder of how far you've come because you've suffered in the past but overcame your challenges.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Work on your partnerships, Capricorn. Today focus on team-building activities. Do something that helps you to connect on an intellectual and emotional level with coworkers. You may experience strong feelings of loyalty or the opposite, disloyalty, today when it comes to your place of employment. A pivotal moment may manifest that requires you to realize something important about yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Take a mental health day today, Aquarius. Sometimes you can push yourself too hard to do too much. You may find it necessary to spend a little time unplugging from social media and any activities that cause you stress. Plan to minimize distractions; you may enjoy reading a book or taking a long-needed nap.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Paint the world whatever color you wish for it to be, Pisces. Today your creative side can enjoy some expression. Do something artful and fun. Enjoy yourself without any judgment of who you are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.