One Card Tarot Reading For Friday, May 19, 2023

We see things crystal clear.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on May 18, 2023
Photo: HappyNati from Getty Images via Canva Pro
Your tarot card for May 19, 2023, brings a bit of intuitive energy for all zodiac signs. Explore what your card for today says by checking out your Sun, Moon, and Rising sign's reading for May 19, 2023.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Four of Swords
Aries, try not to overthink. Things fall into place once you set up the right system. Instead of focusing on a problem, seek the appropriate system to make your time management easier. Embrace this approach and witness how productivity and ease naturally flow into your life.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Death
Wipe the slate clean, Taurus. An ending can feel abrupt, but this simply gives you a chance to dream about the future and to create whatever it is you want from your life. The sky is the limit.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed
Someone is going to give you a message, Gemini. Set your judgment aside and take it at face value. Don't concern yourself with who delivers the message, instead focus on the meaning itself.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Ten of Wands
You have a wonderful future ahead of you. Everything you need is available and abundant. There will be few obstacles in your way, and there's no reason for you not to try to have what you dream about.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed
The sadness you feel is short-lived because you have come to terms with the lesson you needed to learn from this experience. You have grown wiser and more mature. Now, you're back to your happy self.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Tower, reversed
You dodged a bullet. A problem that seems to be looming did not happen. You are set free and what a relief it is. Celebrate your victory by default. You win.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Justice
The law is on your side. If you are facing a legal matter, anticipate a good outcome. This period of time can be nerve-racking for you but relax. Justice is on your side.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed
It's time to go out into the world and share your thoughts. You have done the difficult work, so don't be a wallflower. You were meant to stand out in the crowd.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Emperor
You have a fighter spirit and for that reason, you are going to succeed at anything you do. This is going to be a big time of success and growth for you. Be confident in who you are.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Two of Cups
You are emotional right now and that is why it's not good to make an important decision. Wait until your feelings have gotten under control. Logic is much stronger when you are calm.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles
You can make money helping others. You are kind, and giving, and know where people's needs are. See how you can fill them by providing a service for pay.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed
There are a few money problems you will want to solve. Control spending until you can get your finances under control.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.