3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love May 19 Thanks To The Taurus New Moon

Three zodiac signs will be luckiest in love on May 19, 2023. While there are many transits we are up against, and not all of them are supportive of love, on May 19, 2023, we have a Taurus New Moon which should give us the backbone to believe what we have in love is worth fighting for, and worth preserving.

Today may put Tauruses, Geminis and Cancer zodiac signs to the test, but this test is not one we'd ever fail. We may not like having to prove ourselves, but prove ourselves we will, as we see no other option. If love is the topic, then we are the experts on Friday, May 19, 2023.

During the Taurus New Moon, we sway to the side of goodness, because we will be given a choice. How this works is as so: in terms of our romantic lives, we will be under the impression that we have to make a choice — we will stay or will we go? While that may sound harsh or absolute, it is nevertheless real. We may love our partners very, very much, but are we really willing to stay with them?

Are we really committed to the relationships we're in, and if we were to be given a chance to make an exit...would we? Today brings this opportunity up, and for three lucky signs of the Zodiac, the answer will be 'stay.' That takes guts, and we all know it. It's one thing to say you're in love and that you'll be there for the person you love, and it's another thing entirely to actually commit to that and DO IT.

And so, on May 19, during the Taurus New Moon, we make that commitment, and we make it happily and without reservation. Life is for living and if we are to live it happily then we feel we need to incorporate love into it, in serious measures. It's time to make it known: We're in this thing together. In it to win it.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on May 19, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You will have zero qualms about laying it all on the line for the person you love, on the day, May 19, during the Taurus New Moon. You have always been a hyped-up, super passionate person and when it comes to the person you are now in a relationship with, you aren't budging; you are there for the duration and if someone decides to challenge you on this, like a family member for instance, then you will tell them to take a walk.

You don't care who gets in your way; when you love someone, that's that. You call the shots and if on this day you want to get married, or live with that person, then you're not open to opinions or advice. You are enough advice for you, and because today will more than likely put you in a situation where someone does tell you that you're 'doing it all wrong,' you will happily ghost them. You are not worried!

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today brings you temptation; your fight or flight response will kick in big time today because, during the Taurus New Moon, you will be under pressure to commit. Your partner wants an answer, and the question is "will you be mine?" While you more than likely want to be theirs for all of eternity, your self-doubt may make an appearance today which will make you feel as though maybe you're not good enough for this kind of thing, and that on some level, you believe you'll blow it.

And then, like the sun shining through a bunch of dark clouds, you'll override your doubt and you'll stand up for what you really want, which is a life spent with the person you love, who is standing right in front or you, waiting. Today is lucky for you because you will choose the path of action, rather than stagnation.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Your general good mood will create a healthy environment for you and your romantic partner to enjoy some great conversation today, and during the Taurus New Moon, the topics of interest will range from 'where to plan a vacation' to 'when should we tie the knot.' Even if you don't plan on actually tying the knot, it's fun to know that you both don't intimidate each other into a closet. This is what makes you the happiest; that you and your partner can talk like friends, and still be lovers.

You don't offend each other, nor are you looking to find fault in each other as some couples do. You are equal in this relationship, and Gemini energy helps you to see this. You don't love them more than they love you, and vice versa; it's all equal and easy. Your great mood will inspire their great mood. Mars energy can go knock itself into a wall for all the two of you are concerned about. You like it easy...and equal.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.