The 5 Luckiest Chinese Zodiac Signs The Week Of May 22 - 28, 2023

Five Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in the week of May 22 - 28, 2023. Are you one of them? Here's the message of the week for everyone before we get to that. Flowers with a circular or spherical shape will be lucky for you this week. Like, marigolds, clusters of hydrangea, peonies and even some types of dahlia. The color light pink will also be lucky, especially if you are pregnant (regardless of the gender of the child).

If you are thinking of sending a postcard to someone or writing an opinion piece for the local newspaper or magazine, go for it. The energy this week is perfect for communications of that kind. Pen pals count too!

Also, if you are just learning to cook and are messing up a lot, don't be so hard on yourself. Ingredients can be costly, which could be your concern, but it's part of the learning curve. Don't eyeball the ingredients even if the expert cooks in your family tell you to. Beginners rarely learn well that way. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in the week of May 22 - 28, 2023.

Five Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest the week of May 22 - 28, 2023:

1. Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Lucky company

Monkey, you are number one on the list, but there's one thing you must do to make sure your luck doesn't fade away. Make sure you put your trust in the right groups of people. Some of you have made the right choice, whether at your workplace or in your religious community. Your team will see you through till the end. Others of you are in the company of the wrong people. Don't let them ruin your luck.

The color orange is lucky for you this week. This includes orange drinks like plain ol' orange juice, but be careful of investing your hard-earned money into business projects spearheaded by your friends. You may lose your wealth and also your friendship.

2. Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Luck in communications

Luck is on your side this week, Dog. So if you have been thinking of taking a chance on yourself and presenting an idea to your boss for more responsibilities, don't wait any longer. Your diligence and good track record are in your favor. Those of you who are introverts, people want you to speak up more and get involved. They love your calming personality and easy-going nature.

Also, if you are communicating something important this week, be assertive but leave some room for improvements or fresh ideas. This is especially true for your career. The color blue is lucky for you this week.

3. Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Luck in career

Rooster, this week is perfect for starting something new or cooking up a manifestation. You are ready to graduate from being a novice or apprentice to having more responsibility and being a self-starter. Don't forget to continue studying, though, especially if you are in a relatively new industry for humankind. Every one of you is a pioneer in some shape at this time. Be proud of it! Some of you will benefit from drinking marigold tea. Just make sure you are not allergic to it. Green tea will also be lucky for you this week.

4. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Luck behind-the-scenes

Snake, someone betrayed you recently, and ever since then, you have been frothing for revenge but holding yourself back. You'll learn of even more of their indiscretions this week, which will piss you off even more. Especially if you find out, they did something similar to someone else. Luck is on your side this week but doesn't be hasty.

You haven't collected all the puzzle pieces yet to bring down this villain. Have faith in yourself. This person may have convinced you that you are dumb or weaker than them because you got taken advantage of, but that's not true. It's the psychological layer of their disgusting tricks. Tie a golden thread around your wrist to give yourself confidence, and anytime you feel like you will fail, look at it.

5. Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Plain ol' luck

Horse, you are on the verge of having the biggest break of your life land on your doorstep. Some of you know this, especially if you have been trying to get an investor to invest in your company. This can also be a massive cash prize or going viral on social media. Just know that you will pique people's jealousy when the big break comes your way, but don't take too long to grab the opportunity. The bus may not return if you fail to get on it.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.