Monday's Tarot Horoscopes For May 15, 2023

May 14, 2023

Today's tarot card horoscope for May 15, 2023, reveals that each zodiac sign is determined to grow and do something amazing this week. The tarot card spread for today shows cards in both the upright and reversed position, which means we need to look inward before taking action. What does your tarot card horoscope predict for you starting this Monday? Read on to find out.

Aries

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

A serious problem gets resolved. You almost thought this was the one to break your spirit, but boom, it's gone. You get to start with a clean slate, Aries. This is a great day for you.

Taurus

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

You don't have to do everything anymore. It's time for you to specialize in one area to earn your money. Eventually, the door to focus on one thing is going to open, but another one will be there for you to close.

Gemini

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Fairness is not always there the way we would like it to be. The law takes time. You will need to be patient and trust the process regarding a legal matter.

Cancer

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Death

The end is here. You once thought this love would last forever, but now it's time to let go and end things on a positive note. Friendship can be the deepening of your relationship even if you can't be a couple anymore.

Leo

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

You're not where you thought you'd be, and this is not the direction you wanted things to go. You're going to have to reverse a decision today. It's OK to admit that you're wrong.

Virgo

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You're motivated and driven. In fact, no one has the same level of drive and determination that you do. You're at this place in time where you only see the goal and nothing can stand in your way.

Libra

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Your emotions feel raw today. You are experiencing an awakening of your spirit. You have a lot of amazing energy in your body and it's trying to find a way to express itself. Try art, music, exercise, or doing something creative. Think outside of the box.

Scorpio

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

You thought you had this one but it slipped away. That only means it wasn't meant for you. There's something more fitting and better for your life. Don't lament what you've lost. Think about what you've gained.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

There are a lot of assumptions going on. Today try not to feed the gossip machine by clarifying your part. You can let people think what they want to think. It's really not your business anyway.

Capricorn

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

You have too many irons in the fire right now. The key word for today is 'delegate.' Eat humble pie, Capricorn. Ask for the help that you need.

Aquarius

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You are thinking that the past is better than the present moment. Modern ways aren't always better. Consider the history of the matter and see what makes the most sense. That's what will work.

Pisces

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

You don't have to micromanage this situation. Surprisingly it might even manage itself. You can sit back and observe everything from a distance and be amazed at how well it all works out for you and others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.