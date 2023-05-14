daily horoscope for may 15, 2023

On May 15, 2023, we become driven and ambitious when the Moon enters the first sign of the zodiac, Aries. The Moon in Aries gives us the determination to reach our goals — an amazing kick start to a new week.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, May 15, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Focus on yourself, Aries. The Moon enters your sign for the next few days, making this a perfect time to dive into a personal training course or some sort of professional development that builds your confidence. Today set a new goal and create a plan to work toward it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Something may anger you about the past today, Taurus. This is a good thing. You may have become slightly apathetic and now it's time to see things for what they offer. 'The sleeper in you awakens.'

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A friendship can put the fire under your feet that you needed, Gemini. Friends who are highly motivated and driven help you to strive and be a bigger and better person. Surround yourself with hard-working people, and see how it boosts your determination to become the best version of yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Focus on your biggest goal, Cancer. Today you get a push. in the right direction for your career. If you've been thinking about applying for a new job or looking for work, send resumes in the earlier part of this week. You might get called for an interview sooner than you think.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Don't fight over things like politics or religion this week. Today tensions may be high at work and with family members. Instead, determine to focus on your thoughts and feelings in a personal and private matter. Not just to save peace, but to help you figure out what you really believe in your heart and mind.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You're strongly determined to do something you've wanted to do for a long time. This may require asking for help from a friend. Consider it a collaborative project instead of you being needy. It's good to let others shine in the area of their expertise while they lift you up toward a big dream or goal.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You're ready to be successful and go for what it is that you want from life. Today you have a vision of the future. You know what you want in life, and you're determined to pursue it with your whole heart. Playing it safe is not an option today, and the risk-taker side of you comes out in full swing.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are motivated and driven to accomplish a big goal, but you have to work on your mindset. Surround yourself with thought leadership through audiobooks, blogs, and things that educate you beyond your current scope of knowledge and wisdom.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are not feeling generous right now, and you might experience borderline stinginess. There are times when you need to pull back and figure out where your personal boundaries are. Today is one of those days where all you can give is a 'maybe' until you know how invested you want to be in a project.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your family situation may seem to be hindering your personal growth, and you may have to put people on a 'need to know' basis. Set clear boundaries without being overly vocal about them. Actions speak louder than words today.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Talk things over, even if it's difficult to say what you need to say. You can be clear and empathic without really hurting anyone with your honesty. A frank and clear approach can go a long way with people who trust your opinion and love you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Don't overspend today, Pisces. Keep an eye on your budget. Every 30 days the Moon enters Aries activating a desire to spend a bit more than you ought to do, so fill up the shopping cart if you must, but don't hit the checkout unless it makes financial sense for your lifestyle.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.