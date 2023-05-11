The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On May 12

This Friday, we have an amazingly good chance at love thanks to both Mars and Venus in Cancer. Here's how the stars affect every zodiac sign's love horoscope on May 12, 2023, including what this means, according to astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, May 12, 2023:

Aries

It takes two, Aries. You've worked so hard to lay a foundation for your relationship, but the burden isn't yours to carry alone. A person may or may not be emotionally available to you right now. It's important to focus on actions instead of emotions and face facts.

Taurus

A healthy love life requires the support of a community. However, you may find that your family and friends aren't as supportive of your partner as you had hoped, which can leave you feeling isolated. Take some time to reflect on what this means for you and your relationship.

Gemini

Today, the work of love may feel lighter, as you finally get a break from the usual struggles. There may be less arguing with your significant other, and you might find that you get along better than before.

It seems that the heaviness of unconditional love during tough times has paid off, and you're getting rewarded for your persistence.

Cancer

Love is a thing to manage as much as it is to feel. You have to make date night a priority and also time for yourself.

There's a way to make time for each other, and it may not be the easiest thing to do. If you can put your heads together you can find a way to make the romance return and spending alone time work.

Leo

Get ready, Leo. There's a rebirth to your love life, and you're so ready for it. After thinking you'd never love again or you were not open to the idea of being with someone new, things change. You're not only receptive, but you're also able to see the possibilities of what your future romantic life can be.

Virgo

The gentleness of your love life is evident now. It feels as though the two of you are children again, embracing the innocence of new love in a way you never have before. This is what you've always wanted, and it feels amazing to be alive in your heart and soul once again.

Libra

Trust your intuition, because your initial gut reaction is often spot on. Even if you were won over by someone you initially didn't like, there may still be a nagging feeling that they're not the right one for you. Don't settle for convenience or familiarity – take a chance and wait for the person who truly brings joy to your heart. It's worth the wait.

Scorpio

Are you feeling like someone is trying to manipulate you? They may try to win your heart with gifts, dates, and compliments, but if they don't connect with you on a deeper level, it won't work. Your intuition knows the difference between superficial flattery and genuine connection. Wait for the type of romance that touches your soul.

Sagittarius

The time has come for you to make a decision about who you want to seriously date. It's a big step, as it can be easy to fall in love with more than one person. However, you're not interested in spreading yourself too thin, and one special person has captured your heart. You're ready to jump into this relationship with both feet.

Capricorn

Your love life is just as you desired it to be. You have the chance to be completely creative with your partner. If you're feeling a bit stuck coming up with ideas on a budget, turn to resources like Instagram to find specials or perhaps someone who works closer to your home.

Aquarius

It's always a good thing to see things for what they truly are, especially in matters of love. By not being fooled by fake friends or potential lovers, you can save yourself from a lot of heartache and disappointment. And sometimes, patience is the key to finding genuine love that lasts. So, keep your eyes open and trust the process.

Pisces

You need to hang in there a bit. Today, you may be the stronger one in your relationship. Your significant other may not be able to provide the love and support needed for this situation, so it's up to you to be there and show you care. They will catch up with you later.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.