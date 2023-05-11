Daily Horoscope For May 12, 2023

The daily horoscope for Friday, May 12, 2023, is here for all zodiac signs. Today's horoscope is based on the Sun in Taurus and the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius. Today's Last Quarter Moon brings up themes related to friendships, growth, and celebrating uniqueness in ourselves and others.

With the Moon squaring the ruler of Aquarius — chaotic Uranus, we may experience a desire to pursue freedom in zany and creative ways. The Last Quarter Moon lets us know that we are just one week away from the Full Moon in Scorpio.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, May 12, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius highlights that you have the power to change your social circle. Take advantage of the resources available to you, even if you cannot travel or meet people in person due to work or family obligations. You can still make valuable connections through other channels like LinkedIn, Twitter, or your website. Utilize these platforms to network and expand your social circle.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Now is the time to focus on one aspect of your career and diversify it in a hyper-focused way. The feedback you receive from others will be invaluable, as the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius urges you to pay attention to what people are saying about your skills and what you do best. Use this feedback to your advantage and take your career to the next level this week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Be open-minded, Gemini. Belief can feel subjective, but there may be something wise and beautiful you learn from a friend with a strong spiritual life. You've been wanting to grow stronger in the area of spirituality, and so today apply yourself. Give yourself a new routine and stick with it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius encourages you to support a cause you believe in, even if you can't physically help out. Donating money to a cause or campaign you support is a great way to show your support. For instance, if you have a political candidate you're enthusiastic about, consider making a donation to their campaign or volunteer to make phone calls to promote awareness. Your contribution, in any form, can make a difference.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius is prompting you to make a decision about your relationship. It's time to determine whether you're fully committed to your partner or if it's time to move on. Despite enjoying the company of others, you may be more determined than ever to remain single. This is a confusing time for you, but it's important to reflect on what you truly want and don't want in a relationship. Use this opportunity to make a clear decision and move forward with confidence.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Don't take someone's careless words too seriously, Virgo. While what they say may be off-putting and cause stress, it's important not to let it get to you. It's natural to feel annoyed or put-off, but don't allow negative people to take up space in your mind for free. Instead, brush off their unkind words and focus on the positive aspects of your life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, sometimes you have to fight for love, and today's Last Quarter Moon brings up your determination to show someone you care about them. It's possible that the person may not realize how much you care for them in the way that you do. Rather than waiting for them to initiate the first move, consider taking the first step to express your feelings and show them how much they mean to you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today is a great day for Scorpios to celebrate their family. Consider reconnecting with relatives you haven't spoken to in a while, whether it be through online means or over the phone. The way you spend time together isn't as crucial as the fact that you consistently demonstrate your care and affection for them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You're ready to discuss the future, which may involve exploring the past. Holding a grudge against someone for wasting your time, you're finally ready to address it. You're also contemplating the right time to bring up the topic of moving in together. Rather than waiting for them to initiate the conversation, you're taking the first step to see how it goes.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today, it's crucial to pay attention to your financial bottom line and gain a better sense of what you need to feel financially secure. Consider meeting with a financial advisor, scheduling an appointment with an accountant, or talking to a trusted banker who can assist with investment and financial planning at your local bank. This is a great time to take action towards securing your financial future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Last Quarter Moon in your sign today is a wake-up call to prioritize yourself more than ever before. You may have been neglecting certain aspects of your life, but now, feeling less secure in your career, it's time to work harder towards your goals and double down on your efforts

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You may face a tough decision today about a special but non-essential friendship from your past. Consider whether it still contributes positively to your life before deciding whether to let go or try to maintain the connection. Reflect on your priorities and make a decision that feels true to yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.