Friday's Tarot Horoscope For May 12, 2023

A perfect day for a tarot card reading.
Today's tarot horoscope and card reading for May 12, 2023, reveals a turning point is here for all zodiac signs in astrology, thanks to the stars, Moon and Sun In Taurus.
Today's Last Quarter Moon intensifies our feelings about life, relationships, and what we anticipate to experience in the pursuit of happiness. Find out what this means for you with your daily tarot horoscope for today, May 12, 2023, by Sun, Moon and rising sign.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Nine of Wands
Cut your losses, Aries. While you're genuinely happy for others who have achieved what they want in life, you also want to experience your own success. Today, concentrate on your dreams and the vision you have for your life and claim what rightfully belongs to you.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed
At first, you were fully committed, but now you find yourself sitting on the fence, uncertain about your feelings. It's okay to not make a final decision right away, as insecurity can lead to errors in judgment. Instead, take your time to reflect, Taurus. Consider your options carefully, and act decisively when you know the time is right.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Five of Wands
Don't cry over the things you once cherished but have now lost. Remember, everything happens for a reason, Gemini. The pain and suffering you're feeling today will eventually lead you to something even more wonderful than what you left behind.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Queen of Cups
It's time to do what you do best, Cancer, and that's to love people. Today, you'll feel your emotions deeply. Tap into your feminine energy and use the abundance of love within you to share your nurturing energy with others.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Queen of Wands
You're feeling passionate about an idea and you're ready to take charge to make it happen. Some people may mistake your determination for an assertion or even aggression, as you're becoming someone different from who they knew before. Don't let their opinions discourage you. Trust yourself and take the first step on your amazing path.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed
Today, you may feel disconnected from your feelings because you're tired and ready for the weekend. It's okay to take it easy and give yourself a break. Remember that things take the time they need, and there's no need to push yourself to the point of exhaustion.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Devil, reversed
Look at you, Libra! You've reached a point where you cannot be persuaded to go back to your old ways. You've come a long way and now find yourself in a much better spot. You're wiser and smarter than ever before.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Six of Wands
This is a very delicate situation, and it's important to manage it carefully. You may not have all the answers or information you need to solve the problem at hand. It's essential to tread lightly and find a place where you can gain a better perspective and understand what your next move should be.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: King of Swords
Sometimes you have to keep things to yourself. While you may be an open book for most people, there may be someone who isn't ready to hear what you have to say. In such cases, it's better to say nothing.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed
You're ready to show up in a big way, Capricorn. You're done playing small, whether it's at work or at home. You're ready to live the life you know you're destined for. Your feelings are aligned with your vision, and this presents a wonderful opportunity for you.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Knight of Swords
You're in fighter mode. You have no time for people or things that waste your time. You're removing any obstacles to productivity, and anything that gets in your way needs to move aside. You're not sticking around with people who will waste your time.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed
That was a great idea, but the timing may have been a bit off. You didn't get the result you hoped for, but that doesn't necessarily mean you made a mistake. It means you may need to go back to the drawing board and try again. Success often comes from learning to do better the next time around.
