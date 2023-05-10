Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For May 11, 2023

The love horoscope for May 11, 2023, indicates that while love can be romantic today for several zodiac signs, it may require a bit of work for us all. We experience hardship in love because both Venus, the planet of love, and Mars, the planet of passion, are aligned in the zodiac sign of Cancer. With Venus and Mars in Cancer, we want love to feel safe, today love requires risk risk-taking, and that can be scary.

There's a strong desire for romance to feel like coming home, but during the last few days of Mercury retrograde, we are preparing to step outside of our comfort zones. Here's a rundown of what this astrological tension means for each zodiac sign in astrology as described in Thursday's love horoscope for May 11, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, May 11, 2023:

Aries

You've experienced a bit of disappointment, and you may not know why things didn't work out the way that you wanted them to in your love life.

Today is not meant for forcing a smile on your face; instead, let yourself have a good, healing cry. Emotions need to be felt, and today's grief will soon become yesterday's distant memory.

Taurus

Wait. You're ready to see where things are headed in your relationship, but for this moment it's important to reflect on all that you've been thinking about romance and what you want.

Ask yourself the right questions: are you sure, and is this what you want? Your heart will lead the way.

Gemini

Love seems a bit complicated, and it might not be due to anything you've done.

There are circumstances outside of your control that have made your relationship a bit tense. This is where you prove to yourself and to your partner how love works and what it means to be in an unconditionally loving relationship.

Cancer

Today you and your partner may be on opposite sides of an issue and it could elevate emotions and cause some friction.

Today use your intuitive nature to help you understand the big picture. In your own way, you'll discover how to manage your own emotional needs while being empathetic to your significant other.

Leo

You've had a heavy heart the last few days, but today promises to be much better for you and your significant other. You have done all you can to help resolve your differences.

It takes time to rebuild trust and intimacy, but now that the worst is behind you, you're ready for an amazing day of love and intimacy.

Virgo

You can't change someone, you can only make suggestions to help them decide to be a better person.

Today you have to decide if you'll accept them for who they are or keep trying to insist on having things your way. Today, the focus on yourself, and your friendships can help make the decision much easier for you.

Libra

Self-respect is so important, Libra. You deserve to feel like you are valued by a partner who loves and sees you for who you are.

Today you may need to work on asserting yourself a bit more, but with a little practice, you'll become a pro at it.

Scorpio

Today believe in things happening for the right reason and the perfect season. You have been searching for your soulmate for so long that it can feel like the day would never arrive.

Waiting is really preparation. You're becoming the person you need to be and your partner the one that they need to be for your perfect relationship to blossom.

Sagittarius

You're action-oriented when it comes to love today. You're ready to make things happen.

You'll be the one to send a text message first or to ask for a date this weekend. It's not like you to wait for someone to call or text, instead, you'd rather find out if they are interested. If not, you'll move on.

Capricorn

A person has a sharp tongue and words cut like a knife. When you have felt the sting of disappointment, you may choose to put your guard up and protect your heart.

Choose a different path, Capricorn. What if today's problems aren't you, but them? Don't let their negativity define how your day will go. Happiness is your best revenge.

Aquarius

You're not stuck, but you may feel that way right now. Your singleness is simply a moment in time. Dating can be fun sometimes, but right now you're over it.

You wanted to be in love yesterday. Today put yourself back out there with a bit of optimism. You never. know when things will take a turn for the better and you find that person who will capture your heart in all the right ways.

Pisces

You're able to resist your ex, finally. You thought you could never let their memory go, but today you no longer shed tears of sadness.

You're done being defined by the past. You're on to a perfect, and better future — one filled with love and hope.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.