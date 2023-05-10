The Most Accurate Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs On Thursday, May 11, 2023

During today's horoscope for May 11, 2023, we embrace our highest hopes and express ourselves best through friendship. The Sun remains in Taurus this Thursday.

The Sun in Taurus encourages joy in pleasure and the finer things in life, so don't be surprised if there's sudden news about an agricultural matter or a big change taking place in our global financial market.

We are socially oriented today, thanks to the Moon in Aquarius. Aquarius energy symbolizes the sharing of knowledge and expanding our social and business networks — online and in person.

With the Sun in an earth sign and the Moon in an air sign, each zodiac sign may feel a strong sense of commitment to a global cause. We want to improve humanity in some way through charity work or financially donating to a good cause The Moon will continue to transit the zodiac sign of Aquarius through tomorrow where the Last Quarter Moon takes place before entering Pisces.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Branch out, Aries. You are only as limited as your dreams. Today's Moon in Aquarius invites you to expand your vision for business and your career. It all begins with who you know. Up your game on LinkedIn and polish that resume. A job offer or a recruiter may reach out to you as a result of a referral or lead from someone you know.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You could win a popularity contest today. The Moon in sociable Aquarius pushes you into the limelight. You stand out among your peers as an expert. Your diplomatic personality and demeanor impress people and boosts your image in social situations.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today you master the art of detachment. You are learning to put your faith in your higher power. Trusting that the universe can do what you can't for yourself, things begin to look up for you. The stars, as they say, Gemini, are in your favor.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are ready to give something to a friend that you don't necessarily think they deserve. You might be asked to help out and part of you may be miserly reluctant; however, today you let go of the outcome and give where you can. It's a good day to exercise charity and generosity without strings attached.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Is it time to breakup or hang in there? Today you are reviewing your love life from a distance, and the things you dislike about your partner could bother you a bit more than usual. It's a difficult time to love unconditionally, but if you find a way to make it through the next few days, you will feel thankful for how deeply this experience built your character.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Cleaning can be a form of therapy, and today you might indulge in a cleaning spree simply because you like to have a clean slate. Your desk, your personal space, and anything you use for work-related purposes feel much more inviting when you've decluttered and eliminated distractions.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's time to check out the latest art and trends to see what's happening in fashion and pop culture. Today you see beauty with a discerning eye. You might even start pinning things on a new Pinterest board. It's a perfect time to plan your summer shopping for an upcoming trip.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your family is important to you, but there are times when need to stop letting their opinion negatively affect you. Today you hear without being affected, and this is what enables you to hear constructive criticism without feeling hurt or disappointed by negative words. This is a big step for you as you gain power over your emotions and can love the people in your life even if they don't meet your expectations.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You've got a lot on your mind, Sagittarius, and as the mental wheels turn you feel energized and interested in doing something out of the box. Today plan on doing something physical such as going for a walk/trying a total body workout, or a Calisthenics class. You need something to keep you physically busy as you solve problems with your mind.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You finally see the light, and this awareness helps you to let go of your need to own more stuff. Today you'll be evaluating your budget and financial expectations. Perhaps you can make coffee at home and not spend so much money buying a latte from your local coffee shop. The opportunities for you to find ways to save money are endless.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today you see things in a fresh new light and you begin to make some important personal changes. Your life is taking a turn in a new direction, thanks to Pluto. With the Moon entering your sign today your emotions begin to catch up with you. It's a great time to understand yourself better.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today you break free from restrictive thinking and habits that have held you back this year. The Moon entering Aquarius pushes you to see things from a unique perspective. You might even feel less inhibited about saying no to people or situations where you compromised in order to people please. Good stuff, Pisces!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.