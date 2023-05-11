3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On May 12, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on May 12, 2023, but here's the day's message for everyone before we get to them. Some of you have a calculating sibling who pretends to be caring or likes to work under the radar. Be careful! Don't trust them to relay messages for you, especially messages of love. They will either twist it to their benefit or conveniently "forget" to tell the receiver, and you will never find out ... unless you ask them directly another time.

RELATED:

Also, if you are pregnant, be extra careful with yourself and your baby today. Some of you have a jealous person around you who wants to sabotage your pregnancy. Others of you may lose your job if you take an extended maternity leave. Do what's right for you and know your rights.

Finally, if you want to change your personal style, now's the time to do so with Jupiter in Aries. Don't chicken out. Early weekend time is always the best for experiments and getting used to the change, lest you feel extra conscious on Monday. Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 12, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 12, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

An interesting thing will happen today for Cancers. If you are a woman or identify as a femme, the day will be laid back for you. Those of you in a relationship will spend some relaxed time indoors with your partner or just stroll around with no particular agenda for the day. You may even get an ice cream and laze around a pool (if you live in the summer hemisphere). Mercury retrograde also indicates a day of reading books and enjoying yourself.

If you are a man or identify as masc, the day will be a mixed bag for you. You will feel like you have people in your corner who will have your back if something goes wrong. You will also be frustrated by at least one individual who has taken it upon themselves to bring you down. For most of you, this person is secretly jealous of you and your easy relationships with people. For others, this person is power-hungry and wants to hurt you because you are more popular than them. Keep your plans amorphous at the moment. Your creativity is your ace in the hole.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You have all three outer planets in your corner at this time. Uranus, Neptune and Pluto are joined by easy-flowing sextile aspects. Plus, Sun in Taurus is conjunct with Uranus. This is bestowing immense powers of actualization on Pisces at this time. Take advantage of it! The best way to do this is to marry your creativity with a dash of out-of-the-box thinking, and you will have fortune smiling upon you in no time. This is especially true for the entrepreneurs amongst you. You are sitting on a brilliant idea.

Of course, not everyone is in your corner. Ceres opposite Neptune points to a maternal figure who opposes your plans, whether directly or indirectly. Don't waste your time trying to convince them. Their philosophy in life is counter to yours and will get in your way. You cannot please everyone; parents should not expect you to stop living your life to please them anyway.

If you are getting married today, congratulations! The day is extra auspicious with Venus trine Saturn sextile Vesta, but it applies to all forms of romantic commitments. So make your relationship official already! Engagements count too. So pop the question if you haven't.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There's no sugar-coating this. You get carried away by your mischievous nature or immaturity sometimes, Gemini. So listen closely. Today is perfect for hatching plans and under-the-table strategies. Lilith conjunct Pallas sextile Juno makes it so, and Pluto retrograde also offers its clandestine shroud to the schemes.

The thing is, no one can escape the consequences of their actions, either good or bad. So think twice before you get carried away by this easy-flowing energy. Manifestation rituals are the only positive way to utilize today's planetary energies. Every other scheme will only stroke your ego at the moment but cause a downfall once Sun and Mars light up this area of the chart. The best manifestation rituals for today are those that directly relate to you in some way. Choose rituals to unlock your inner rebel, manifest success in your career or even enhance your beauty.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.