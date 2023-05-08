3 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On May 9 Thanks To The Moon In Capricorn

Today's going to be a great day for three zodiac signs, thanks to a few things happening in the stars that are positive and beneficial. Yet, there are things to look out for that may not be positive you need to know. When the Moon is in Capricorn, calculated individuals who aren't super talented in technical skills invest in developing their skills at sabotaging others; sometimes, they even steal ideas. This type of person can be a colleague, but it can also be a boss, a brother, friend, so be careful.

Today isn't the best day for love, so if you don't need to engage with anyone romantically, choose not to. Peer pressure is harmful but can be downright dangerous in the wrong situation. If your gut tells you that the person you are interacting with has no concept of consent or disrespects people's boundaries, pay attention.

To make the most of the day, be devoted to a good cause. Follow the right leaders. Some people attach themselves to a popular cause to become famous or advance their political careers, but they couldn't care less about the cause itself. Three zodiac signs navigate today's energy making the most of Tuesday; here's what they can expect.

The three zodiac signs who have the best horoscopes on May 9, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The day will be chill and relaxed because the Moon in Capricorn forms positive aspects with Sun in Taurus, Mercury retrograde, Uranus and Vesta. Your tasks and chores are easier than usual. You tick everything off the to-do list while chatting with a friend or co-worker. It will be surprisingly nice.

If you are dating someone, you may feel extra lovey-dovey towards them, and those in a long-distance relationship will find themselves thinking wistful thoughts and sighing throughout the day. The way you feel for this person may literally feel like an addiction. Even eating food will feel like a chore to some of you. Unfortunately, there's no antidote for love. Try your best not to get too lost in your thoughts, and be aware that Moon opposite Mars may bring conflict into your life through your brother or another male/masculine figure. Some of you cannot talk back because you don't know how, and Moon square Chiron will heighten your hurt feelings.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Take inspired action, but know when to pause. Jupiter in Aries will exit your zodiac sign very soon. So while it's still here and casting its fortunate energy on you, take advantage of it. Venus sextile Jupiter is just adding to this energy, so you can expect the day to go smoothly for you and maybe even bring in an opportunity or two.

Some of you are literally experiencing a glow-up because of this Venus-Jupiter connection, and if you believe in manifestations, take advantage of this energy right now. Don't delay it! Interestingly, Chiron is transiting through Aries right now, so your self-esteem may take a hit. Or you may come across bigoted and obnoxious people more often now. Don't let the latter affect your self-worth. Remind yourself of what they are and why they behave the way they do. Karma will get them in the end.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Saturn is transiting through Pisces right now, but its beneficial connections with many major planets and asteroids have dimmed its malefic effect on you. Extend gratitude to the universe for the same because your creative energy is at its height right now. Saturn is just making it easier to be disciplined about your processes. Try not to let intrusive thoughts and negative self-talk drag you down. The inner planets will eventually move away, and Saturn will become quite malicious for you soon. Best to develop discipline right now so you don't suffer later when the challenges become tougher.

If you feel lost and unsure of what to do, attend several career counseling sessions with different people/coaches. You can even watch YouTube videos about the same. Just make sure to filter everything through your personal context. Not every advice or path is right for you. Some of you can benefit from group therapy or one-on-one sessions, especially if you suffer from depression and can feel it is rearing its head once again.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.