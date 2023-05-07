May 8, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Soothing' For 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on May 8, 2023. Before we get to those, here's the day's message for everyone. In love, feelings, and ambiance are sometimes more important than the cut-and-paste facts of a situation.

Sometimes "silly" rituals with essential oils and fragrant candles do a lot more for a relationship than sitting and trying to communicate ineffectively for three hours. It's difficult to explain, but the idea is to find balance and act from your heart.

Also, it's perfectly alright to feel complete by yourself and not feel the need to be in a relationship. They say human beings are social creatures, but introverts and loners are also a part of that human spectrum. So, no, all humans don't thrive on being social. Some of you needed to hear this today. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 8.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 8, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The day will feel like a breeze to Taurus, mainly because of the abundance of easy-flowing aspects between Mercury, many other planets and asteroids in the sky. So don't be surprised if ideas and inspirations come easily to you today. Some of you may randomly start writing a novel or a Think Piece on a topic that catches your fancy.

The interesting thing is that Mercury is still retrograde. So the inspired moments won't feel like light bulb moments that burn bright and mercurial. Instead, they will be understated and intriguing. Mercury's positive connections with North Node, Saturn, Moon in Capricorn, and Venus in Cancer may make you go all-in on a new project or creative direction. Today's horoscope has a lyrical quality to it as well! So expect some poetic moments.

If you handle this convergence of positive energies well now, the path ahead will have very few roadblocks. Some of you may even rocket straight to greater heights in your career. With the Moon in Capricorn, this rise will also affect the social status, reputation, and fame of some of you.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Some of you decided a while ago that you want to live your life a certain way that may not be the same as everyone else's. It may have been the decision to pursue a creative path or talent on the side while you continue to work a regular job. Today, the energy is extra strong in this area, especially with Jupiter (the planet of fortune) conjunct North Node (the axis of destiny) and Mercury (the planet of intelligence). Moon in Capricorn just heightens the desire to follow this path to the end. You may outline a plan of action or strategy today because of this.

Just make sure not to jump too soon or bite off too much at once. Pluto square Jupiter, and Mercury may reveal certain weaknesses in your plan today. Or it may make you aware of certain risks that cannot be brushed aside. Don't let the foundation be weak for the sake of speed. That's a recipe for disaster, especially if you are considering investing in AI, cryptocurrency or an up-and-coming technological advancement.

Nobody wants to admit this, but we tend to gravitate towards yes-men/women more than people who point out the pitfalls. More so, when the people offering excellent constructive criticism happen to belong to a group, we are biased against them.

Be it because of their gender, social identity, skin color, etc. Strike the right balance at this time, and Jupiter will reward you with more wealth and opportunities than you'd know what to do with. The opposite will happen if you stick your head in the clouds or fall for excessive admiration and ego boosts.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today is an excellent day to stand out from the competition or crowd in your career. You can do this by updating your outfit and making it more high-powered and classy. You can also exhibit traits of a well-balanced, highly intelligent and strategic leader/expert. And no, being an expert does not mean you know it all. The guy who invented the light bulb did not know how to create ChatGPT. He was an expert in his industry nonetheless. Knowledge is relative, always.

Just be aware that Neptune in Pisces can throw a wrench in your plans if you are not careful. The easy aspects between Neptune, Mars, Pluto, and Pallas can give you the false impression that people are on your side and support your vision. Neptune square Ceres and Venus reveal that some of these "supportive" people secretly don't think you are capable because of bigoted beliefs.

It could literally be because of your gender, for some of them. Some of you will benefit from keeping a daily journal and outlining your most important thoughts so they become more concrete to you and easy to explain to others.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.