4 Zodiac Signs Quit Trying To Work Things Out For Love May 8 - 14, 2023

One would be hard-pressed to declare the ending of a relationship for others, by means of astrological prediction, but one thing is for sure: it CAN happen, and what's meant here is that during the week of May 8 - 14, when three zodiac signs quit trying to work things out for love.

The transits that loom large are here to create havoc and three zodiac signs will most definitely be affected by them, possibly to the point of noticing that they are not only out of love with the person they were once in love with, but that the relationship itself is on the way out the door, as well.

With our week starting out with Venus in Cancer, we can automatically assume that tempers will fly and feelings will be hurt. As it progresses into the Moon opposite Venus, it's almost guaranteed that those hurt feelings will be 'the beginning of the end' when it comes to romance and relationships.

While the astrological transits of the week can provoke anyone into ending their relationship, the reality of the situation will fall on to four specific zodiac signs, as these are the signs that are most affected by the transits of the week. Moon trine Uranus might bring great good luck to Aquarius, while it may have the reverse effect on Leo. And with Moon opposing Mars at play, we can almost guarantee that Aries is not going to have a good time this week, where love and romance is concerned.

We may also see that the zodiac sign of Pisces could run into some trouble, emotionally as Venus trine Saturn could toy with self-confidence, and then there's Mercury sextile Saturn, which will flip the lid on all communications coming from those born under the zodiac sign of Gemini. Moon square Mercury comes in to seal the deal. This is the week when these four zodiac signs not only see trouble in paradise, they do something about it.

Four zodiac signs quit trying to work things out May 8 - 14, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What you're looking at is a week filled with raw emotion and a tendency to act on impulse. Will you actually be falling out of love and ending your relationship? Ummm...yes. Yes, Aries, you will but none of this is a surprise to you. It may all gel at the last moment, where suddenly getting out of this 'trap' seems the obvious next move to make, but none of it will come as a surprise.

You have been harboring thoughts like this for a long time now, and it is that impulsive strike that is brought on my Moon opposite Mars that will have you making the first move. You want out; you've wanted out for a while now...the love has been lost and right now, you're no longer about 'waiting for it to heal.' You take the intuitive and you get out of dodge while you still can.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are at the point where words no longer have any meaning to you, and with the Moon square Mercury adding fuel to the fire, you'll find that not only are you ready to bolt out the door of your relationship, you are starting to grow seriously resentful of the person you've been 'stuck' with. You've tried; you put in the work and so have they, but the two of you have come to an impasse; nothing serves to further from this point forward.

The only thing that you can think of in a positive way is your escape, and whatever awaits you on the other side of it all. With the Moon conjunct Saturn hovering above you, you may wonder why you stayed in the first place, but that Mars energy clears it all up for you, and inspires you to take that leap of faith, and just get out while you can.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There is one reason why you haven't seen what you will be seeing all too clearly this week, and that is because you don't like perceiving yourself as a quitter. And yet, there is no reason to stay in the game, because now that you are finally being honest with yourself, it's not about quitting the relationship you've been in, but more along the lines of saving your own life.

You aren't a quitter, but you are a survivor and the rules of survival tell you to get out now before it's too late. The Aquarius Last Quarter Moon will inspire you to get up the nerve to do what you've needed to do for way too long, and you will admit that you have lost your feeling for the person you've been with and that it's time to leave the relationship you've built.

4. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

If there could be a good solid reason as to why you haven't done what you are about to do earlier in the relationship, it's because you wanted to avoid the sadness that comes with breaking up. That's a reality you have seriously wanted to avoid, and yet, you feel as though you really have no choice left.

During Moon sextile Neptune, you'll discover that you are unhappy and that it's up to you to be the change you want to see in the world. With the Moon in Pisces, you'll feel as though you finally have the strength to carry on with this sad mission, and you will do it. And, you will live to tell your story, because life goes on and sadness does, eventually come to an end, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.