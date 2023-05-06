3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On May 7, 2023, During Venus In Cancer

On May 7, 2023, three zodiac signs are luckiest in love, thanks to Venus in Cancer. This transit leaves little room for the imagination ... and that's a good thing. Let's break it down because the simple result will be pleasing and expected.

We have the planet of love and beauty, Venus, residing in the orbit of Cancer, where the home space rules and security and safety rule supreme. If we are particularly sensitive to this astrological transit, as Cancers, Leos and Scorpios happen to be, then we will find that 'what you see is what you get' on this day: we will be happy with our love lives ... at home.

Venus is in Cancer. It's a good time to smile. As we all know, love is maintenance ... it just doesn't continue in all the right ways without work. We who have been there and done that know that love, as in life, comes with compromise, but if Venus in Cancer hits us the right way, as it will on May 7, then all we need to know is that we've done the right thing. We are lucky in love because we know it's not all a bed of roses ... but the knowledge makes it all worthwhile, and on this day, everything feels ... right.

We don't have to worry about anything today, not where love is concerned — in fact, today might be a good day to celebrate what we know is there, solid and secure. Cancer transits usually do come with a certain amount of sensitivity and emotion.

Still, we can feel safe today as our emotions are protected and honored by the people we love and are in a relationship with. Today let us take a deep, long breath of relief. We're in a good place on May 7.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on May 7, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You could have gone either way with today, but you will choose to be positive and hopeful. During Venus in Cancer, you will not only feel quite confident about the love you are in, but you will feel, for the first time in a long while, that there is hope for your relationship. That is what you've needed in your life; that feeling that there really is something to believe in and more ... something to look forward to.

Your home life looks how you wanted it to, and you are filled with gratitude. On May 7, you feel as though you're making your dream come true. In a way, you are, but as you know, Cancer, you worked hard for this, and during Venus in Cancer, you'll see that your efforts are finally starting to pay off.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You know that you haven't always been the easiest person to get along with and that you've put your partner through a little more angst than might have been needed. Yet, here you are today, May 7, and both of you feel pretty good about what you've built. Your home life seems exceptionally lucky on this day, and during Venus in Cancer, you'll find that you have very little need for much else. With things feeling this ease, you'll want to relax at home, resting in the embrace of your partner's love.

It almost feels like a victory today; you've come so far and changed so much. You didn't ever think you'd change, and you didn't think you needed to, and yet, time has worked with you. You allowed yourself to be molded into someone new, someone better. Venus in Cancer lets you see how well you've done, Leo.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What you've been hoping for is what is about to happen on this day, May 7, during Venus in Cancer ... and that is the renewed feeling of love in your life. You and your romantic partner have been through the mill. You both feel your relationship was teetering on the edge of extinction for a long time, but neither of you was willing to let it go.

During Venus in Cancer, you'll notice that your mutual devotion to the relationship and each other did not go in vain. You will experience the feeling of letting go today, as in letting go of all that burdened you both. It seems you paid your dues, Scorpio, and now you can finally relax into the romance you always knew was worth fighting for. There will be no more fighting, however ... now is the time for love to take over. Be at ease, Scorpio ... all is well in your world.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.