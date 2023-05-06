3 Zodiac Signs Get The Apology They Want On May 7, 2023, During Venus In Cancer

On May 7, 2023, three zodiac signs get the apology they have been waiting for during Venus in Cancer. Venus in Cancer swings the emotional balance in our favor, and for Aries, Gemini and Sagittarius, the perfect moment to receive our desired apology arrives.

Some of us walk through our lives holding on to this one dream: that the person who hurt us would own their words and come forth with an apology. We who have been hurt and haven't had this experience do not always let go of that pain. We hold on to it, and we let it fester in our souls, and sometimes we get it into our heads that if only that person would reach out and apologize of their own free will ... how great that would be and how freeing that would be for us.

We sometimes wait for years for this apology, and we sometimes wait in vain; most of us never receive the apology we believe we are owed, and then, as if the universe cracks open and hears our inner pleas, we get what we need ... somehow, we get what we need.

On some level, we believe we will be set free. We think we've kept ourselves in a prison of angst simply because our need for this outweighed our need to accept and move on. No matter where this goes today, we will be OK, but that apology is coming for some.

Three zodiac signs get an apology on May 6, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've just about given up on the idea that you will ever be apologized to by the person who hurt you so terribly. While you've put on a front that shows the world that you need no such thing, you have secretly desired the truce that would come with the idea of this person finally giving you what you need: an apology.

On May 7, that person will be going through their version of realization, and they may feel the need to balance out the scales by owning up to what they did to you and giving you the words you want to hear.

But know this, Aries, during the transit of Venus in Cancer, they are not doing it for you; they are doing it for themselves because they no longer want to carry around the guilt and the weight of it. They are going through a spiritual upheaval in their own life and want to be free of it; that is how you will receive your apology.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You feel so wronged that you haven't spent many days not craving either vengeance or justice against the person you believe hurt you. You have built your life around this pain, and you've never once received an acknowledgment for what you've gone through ... from that person.

On May 7, during the transit of Venus in Cancer, you will reach out to them and give them 'one last chance' to apologize to you. While you didn't want it to get to this, you feel you have to beg for them to apologize.

You feel that begging is better than nothing if you are actually to hear it from their lips. You will get your apology. Today, Gemini will feel just as insincere as you expected. Wow. Sorry about that.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The only apology you'll ever get is the one you hear when you imagine the person who tried to destroy you saying they are sorry. They are not sorry, nor will they ever be, nor will they ever say so ... but the kicker is that during the transit of Venus in Cancer, you will be able to let them go, and in turn, it will feel as though they've finally apologized. I'm sorry this isn't the answer you were looking for, but of all the zodiac signs here, Sagittarius, you are the one who can turn this around ... for yourself.

The person who hurt you takes no responsibility for their bad behavior, and on May 7, you will start to perceive them as a joke, an impossible dream, one that you need to laugh at, rather than be an indentured servant to. You will let them slide because the apology you want from them is the one you give yourself for believing in them all this time. Time to say goodbye ... it's all OK now.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.