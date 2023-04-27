Friday's Love Horoscope For April 28, 2023

Your love horoscope for April 28, 2023 is here with a prediction for relationships, marriage, romance and more, based on Venus, Mars and Mercury retrograde. Here's what the stars have in store for your Sun, Moon and Rising sign, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, April 28, 2023:

Aries

Try not to become overly critical of your lover, Aries. Lilith in Virgo boosts your desire for a practical and grounded partner who loves to work hard but also gives their all in love.

Today, you're attracted to a person who is Type A personality — analytical and detail-oriented. Someone who can hold things down when you feel the future is uncertain.

Taurus

Emotionally stand on your own two feet, Taurus. When your heart gets involved you long for closeness and affection.

Lilith in Virgo has you craving a helpful partner who loves to help others. You want reliability and someone who can care for your needs. You're finally ready to let your guard down and be softer for someone to love you.

Gemini

You want someone who loves to share their thoughts and feelings with you. You find intelligence attractive and deep meaningful conversations are the ways to your heart.

However, you may become slightly nitpicky over the little things. Be mindful of your high standards today.

Cancer

Love was meant to be supportive and kind, right, Cancer? Today Lilith in the sweet sign of Virgo has you longing for interaction that's supportive and empathetic toward you.

You prefer to be in a partnership that is balanced and makes you feel safe. You're not looking for toxic love, but a partner who's already doing their own shadow work.

Leo

Invest in your love life, Leo. You do things to make sure you're the best version of yourself. So, you want a partner who does the same for you but also cares a lot about your body and mental health.

Today you may find yourself attracted to like-minded people. You connect closely with hard-working personality types, and a bit of ambitious energy goes a long way for you.

Virgo

You're set for a positive day, Virgo. Sometimes you hit the jackpot and in love today may be one of your luckiest days ever.

Today you find someone who is attracted to you for your personality They like you for who you truly are — inside and out.

Libra

You love mystery, and when you meet someone who exemplifies this in their life, you're hooked — line and sinker.

Today you've learned how to master socializing in a crowd, and who knows, you may meet your soulmate. You never know what can happen once you step outside of your comfort zone.

Scorpio

You're known for your passionate energy, and wouldn't it be nice to meet someone who is the same way?

Today your goal is to tap into your significant other's intense love for you. You desire to have your heart taken in by mystery and depth by someone you are falling in love with.

Sagittarius

It's time to find something new to do while the opportunity is there.

You are a free spirit, so when you feel like you can take a moment to do something fun and adventurous, why not? Today's perfect for booking a trip or traveling with a friend.

Capricorn

You're hard working so of course you want someone to be the same for you.

Today you're looking for your partner in crime who also knows when to be mentally present with you at home. You get the most of all worlds.

Aquarius

You're pretty smart so when someone tries to teach you something new, you're all ears.

Today you need an independent person who loves to be natural with you but does not have to control how far the relationship goes — or how quickly things progress to move.

Pisces

Your sensitive side comes out in leaps and bounds. Today's love is spiritual. You attract a soulmate to you that helps you connect with your dreamy side. Stay realistic and try not to use love to escape reality.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.