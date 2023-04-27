Today's Horoscope For Friday, April 28, 2023

The Sun is in Taurus and the Moon is in Leo on April 28, 2023. Today's Leo Moon enters the First Quarter Moon phase which is about urgent action and swift determination. We are ready to do something grand that gives us attention — the Leo way. What does this mean for your zodiac sign? Check out and see based on your Sun, Moon or Rising sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, April 28, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As the First Quarter Moon shines in Leo, Aries, your creative energy is ignited. This is the perfect time to tap into your playful side and explore new possibilities.

Whether you're starting a new project or tackling some much-needed home improvement tasks, the influence of Mars in Cancer, your home sector, will help you get the job done. Embrace the opportunity to infuse a sense of fun and playfulness into your daily routine.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As the First Quarter Moon in Leo approaches, Taurus, you crave stability and predictability. You long for a sense of security in your life, and this is the perfect time to start taking action toward creating a routine that works for you.

Don't be afraid to make some changes and rearrange your schedule to find a balance that makes you feel comfortable and secure. Trust your instincts and follow the path that brings you a sense of stability and harmony.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As the First Quarter Moon shines in Leo, Gemini, your communicative skills are amplified. Your message will be clear and concise, and your voice will carry a sense of passion and conviction.

You may feel called to advocate for a cause or have an important conversation with a loved one. Don't hesitate to speak up and express yourself authentically. Your words will have an impact, and you will be heard.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The First Quarter Moon in Leo is activating your ambition, Cancer. You're feeling motivated to pursue your dreams and make them a reality. It's time to take that first step toward your goal, no matter how big or small it may be.

Consider creating a vision board or finding a visual representation of your goal to keep you focused and motivated. With Mars in your sign, you have the energy and determination to make significant progress today. Don't be afraid to take risks and chase after what you truly desire.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you were born with a mission in this life, and today's First Quarter Moon will give you the extra push you need to get going. With so many goals and ambitions in mind, it can be overwhelming to keep up with it all.

But don't worry, today's energy is on your side. This is the perfect time to take action and make progress toward your dreams. Don't hesitate, seize the moment while it's hot and ride the wave of momentum.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

As much as you may want to react, it's important to remember that you can't control everything, dear Virgo. Certain people may have been part of your past, but they are not part of your future for a reason. When you achieve success, not everyone from your past may understand or support you.

Today, you may encounter some naysayers who question your journey, perhaps even spreading rumors about how you got to where you are. But don't let them bring you down. Remember that the only thing you can control is how you react. Stay focused on your goals and ignore the negativity.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

As the saying goes, "Friends are the family we choose for ourselves," and today, dear one, you'll be reminded of just how true that is. The First Quarter Moon in Leo brings with it an energy that draws the right people to you.

You'll feel a newfound sense of popularity as those around you recognize your talents and appreciate what you bring to the table. Enjoy this moment of feeling seen and valued, because it's a testament to the wonderful person you are.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Get ready to step into the spotlight, Scorpio. A promotion or recognition of your talents is on the horizon. This week, you'll accomplish something that pushes you out of your comfort zone and into the public eye.

Don't worry if you're not used to being in the limelight — your authenticity and unique style will grow on those who appreciate you. Embrace this new opportunity and trust in your abilities to shine.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your beliefs matter, Sagittarius, but they should never come at the expense of others. Today, you may find yourself struggling with the consequences of speaking your mind a little too freely. It's important to remember that diversity and differing viewpoints are essential for growth and understanding.

However, that doesn't mean you can disregard the feelings of those around you. Trust in your values and your work, and have faith that everything will come full circle in due time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

As the First Quarter Moon in Leo ignites your sense of justice, Capricorn, you'll feel compelled to stand up for what's right. You have a clear sense of what's fair and you won't hesitate to speak out if someone has been wronged.

You're not afraid of confrontation, and you'll defend your beliefs and those you care about with passion and conviction. Don't back down from what you know is right, Capricorn. Your voice is needed now more than ever.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love finds you where you are. The First Quarter Moon may have you thinking about your future and the relationship you want to have.

Write down your intentions for a love that lasts. What do you have to bring to the table? What is it that you're also willing to give when you have your soulmate with you?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Life may feel overwhelming today. Your schedule is packed, and it seems like there aren't enough hours in the day to get everything done. You may find yourself reflecting on the bigger picture and wondering about the purpose of it all.

It's okay to feel a sense of melancholy but don't let it consume you. Use this emotion to inspire positive action and make the most of the time you have.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.