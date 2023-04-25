Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For April 26, 2023

A single tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign can help you to understand what to do during difficult moments. See what your single tarot horoscope has to say for your day on April 26, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Don't trust everything you hear. Today check the facts, and when something you are told doesn't feel right to you, figure out why. Your instincts can be pointed and spot on.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Your work may not get the results you wanted right now. There can be a delay in receiving a reward or payment for investments or a job you've completed. Be patient.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

The pain has finally begun to stop, and you're on the other side of the hurt you've felt. Healing can be slow, but it's steady. You're on the mend.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

You need a quiet day for peaceful reflection. Today call a time-out. Ask for your me-time. Don't feel guilty for taking it, especially since it will help you gain clarity and focus.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

You thought you were ready to take the leap, but now you're having second thoughts. Self-doubt is normal. Not all plans need to be executed. Sometimes you have to take a step back to move ahead.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You're overthinking things. Today you need to trust your plans. A leap forward can be the greatest achievement of your day. Jump without looking. You'll land on both feet.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

You have asked the universe to help you but there's been no reply. No answer is an answer, Libra. It means to be patient and wait.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You've got to make an important decision about which direction to take. You may not know which option to choose, so make a snap decision. You will figure things out as you go.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You've got so many things happening at the same time, it can feel like a bit of a burden. It's time to reduce the workload and say you need to take a break. A vacation is what you need.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

You aren't ready to tell all. It's OK to keep certain thoughts to yourself. Not everyone is privy to knowing what's going on in your mind. Being silent isn't keeping secrets; it's exercising discernment and wisdom.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Today do your inner work. You have a lot of healing to take care of and it's important to recognize that everything you do for yourself not only benefits you but the people who love you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Today invest in yourself. Use your time to get organized and to work on the things that help structure your day. You will be so glad when you have done the busy work that helps to make things flow smoothly for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.