3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love On April 26, 2023, During The Moon Trine Neptune

Today, April 26, 2023, three zodiac signs are luckiest in love. The day brings us good fortune and luck in love due to the interesting transit of Moon trine Neptune. What makes this aspect so intriguing and fortunate is how it allows us to get in touch with our sensitivity. Yes, that may bring on feelings of vulnerability, but it is in vulnerability that we let our guard down.

When we let our guard down, we are more open to experience, and as we've all come to know, love is a much better experience when we are open to it. We've also come to know that if we bottle up our emotions, we lost so much of the loving experience, so why bother shutting off emotions on a day like today? For many of us, today is the day when we finally crack open that shell of defense and let the sunshine in.

During the transit of Moon trine Neptune, we are also creative and imaginative, which makes for fun times in terms of love, romance, and relationship. This could be a day when a couple decides to embark on an artistic project together, even if it's merely cleaning up the house. The simplest of acts, when done together during Moon trine Neptune, can be acts of love and great romance. The littlest gestures of kindness today might be interpreted as gigantic displays of affection. Today is going to make many people very happy, with three zodiac signs, in particular, leading the way.

What's also nice about today's transit, Moon trine Neptune, is that it allows us to feel true compassion and empathy for the person we are with. That sensitivity is not just hype; it's about being aware, being in tune with our partners, and wanting things to work out. Which zodiac signs will rise to the challenge and utilize the brilliant transformative powers that come along with today's transit of Moon trine Neptune?

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on April 26, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You may have been going through a hard time lately, due to this, that or the other thing. You've been feeling as though the world is crashing down around your head, and what you feel you need is the peace of mind of knowing that your partner isn't taking anything you say too seriously. What Moon trine Neptune brings out in you on this day is a truly compassionate look at the partner who does all they can so that you can have the peace of mind that you strive for.

You will feel deep love for this person today and that, in itself, will take you out of your funk. What they give you on this day, April 26, is the sense that not only are you not alone, but that you are not the only one here. You've been sucked up into your mind for way too long, and today sort of breaks your shell and allows you to know that there's more to life than just dwelling on your problems. Your romantic partner is there for you, and that makes you very happy.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What makes this day feel so special for you, Aquarius, is that during Moon trine Neptune, you feel like ... yourself, and while that may be obvious, it's taken you a long time to accept who you are. How this translates into love is that because you now feel so good about being yourself, you can come off as less structured with the person you are in a relationship with.

During Moon trine Neptune, you are in touch with your spiritual side, and that removes you from the physical side, in so much as now, on this day, April 26, you can relate to your partner on a spiritual level. It's not about physical affection, though this kind of connection is still available to you. What you'll get to know on this day is a true bond with your loved one, and that will feel superior to anything else you've experienced with them before.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What raises you on this day, April 26, is all about how you feel that you can now fully understand what someone else is going through, and that 'someone else' is your romantic partner. Being empathetic, to begin with, doesn't hurt, but during Moon trine Neptune, you'll finally get what makes your partner tick.

What's more is that you feel as though you can get out of the way for the first time in a while, because you've sort of stolen their spotlight and they desperately need their chance to shine. You get this. You understand that you need to let them have their space and their turn.

It has nothing to do with the actual relationship, and so much to do with the person themselves. They need to shine and on this day, you will stand aside so that they can do their thing their way. All of this pays off with great love and appreciation.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.