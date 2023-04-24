Tuesday's April 25, 2023 Daily Horoscope For Every Zodiac Sign

On Tuesday, the Mercury retrograde continues. While Mercury retrograde is a time for reflection and review we have support from the Moon in Cancer to be productive and focused on home-related matters. Today's ideal activities include home organization and redesign.

If you have some spring cleaning you need to do or a few items to donate to a local thrift store, Tuesday is an ideal time to complete those tasks. Here's what else is in store for your zodiac sign, based on your Sun sign, but you can read the sign for your Moon or rising sign for a complete horoscope.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Focus on your goals, Aries. Today while the Moon is in Cancer, you're driven to accomplish everything you set your mind to do.

You find the courage and strength to pursue your dreams and goals. Today is perfect for completing an important task that helps you to complete a project that's a bit behind schedule.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's a peaceful day, Taurus. Today you feel a bit more determined and grounded. You are able to make significant progress on a personal or professional goal.

Conversations with decision-makers go well, even though there can be delayed 'yes' answers. Before the day is over, take time for self-care and gratitude.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Take care, especially when making decisions related to money. Today you may be presented with a monetary challenge that tempts you to act impulsively.

Focus on your financial priorities, and try not to fix a problem by throwing money at it. Think higher level.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tune in, Cancer. Today you're a bit emotional, and some angry feelings could surface.

Anger can be blinding, so try to remain level-headed and calm. Trust your instincts and allow yourself room to breathe and process harsh feelings.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Put the past behind you, Leo. Today you may experience a bit of melancholy and romanticize the past.

Focus on today as your charisma and charm help you to open new doors and create better opportunities. Hard work may be involved, but don't run away from problems — run toward them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Friendships are meaningful for you today, and it's good to spend time cultivating quality relationships. Today can be a great time for working with a colleague on organizing schedules and planning an upcoming project.

You benefit from supportive relationships when establishing a long-term goal. Despite having a highly productive day, be careful not to overdo things. Take time for rest and relaxation.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's perfect for working a little bit extra on an important project. You are able to make a significant positive impression on a boss or supervisor. If you have a specific career decision you need to make, today's energy provides you with a positive booth to strengthen business connections and nurture professional relationships.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You make things happen, Scorpio. Your passion is off the charts and you can channel your energy toward work or a key relationship. Today a door opens that allows you to work with a person you trust.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are making good decisions, and you position yourself for growth. Your adventurous spirit will be alive during this time, making it an excellent time to explore new opportunities and broaden your horizons. The sky is the limit for you, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have a strong ethical nature, and today it shines. You have the ability exercise restraint when needed, and when it comes to resisting peer pressure, you pass the test with flying colors.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your presence makes a big difference in the lives of others today. You're innovative and creative. You are an excellent strategist who comes up with great ways to improve situations and solve problems. Today is perfect for pursuing a passion project and turning a hobby into a way to make money.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Trust your intuition Pisces. Today you have a natural ability to read between the lines. Because your mind and heart are openly receptive, your empathy is heightened. Make it a point to connect with others. You foster beautiful spiritual connections and play the role of an encourager.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.