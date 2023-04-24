April 25, 2023 Love Horoscopes For 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on April 25, 2023. For a day that doesn't have a lot of cosmic positivity going for it, those of us who will see the sunshine are the very lucky ones indeed. And, because three zodiac signs are able to rise above the treacherous transits that are here to bring so many of us down, we will not only find luck but we will the Sun sextile Moon, we are willing to work with our partners to reach higher goals; we are no longer interested in rehashing the past. We want the best for the relationship and now, we are finally ready to get to work.

Because we are also looking at Moon's conjunct Mars we can assume that if we've come to this 'good' place in our relationship, we got there the hard way. They say that all couples fight, and while that's not something anyone wants to live up to, there's a degree of wisdom in there, in so much as, if we are to heal, we need to express ourselves, and oftentimes that expression is hostile or simply unnerving, as it can be during Moon conjunct Mars. Nonetheless, we are ready to move forward, and if we have to duke it out along the way (verbally, of course) then we will do what we have to do.

April 25, 2023, is for lovers who want to stay together and have noticed that in order to do so, constant maintenance must take place. If we can get with that program and sign on for life, then we will see the success we wish to see. It IS work, and not every zodiac sign is willing to either admit to that or do the work. This is the day we get to see who is up for the challenge, and who will succeed. All in all, this day is inspiring and positive and it will be these three signs who get the most out of it.

The three zodiac signs luckiest in love on April 25, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have no intention whatsoever of letting your partner off the hook, as you feel as though they've done the wrong thing and now they need to pay for their mistake. However, just because you want to see justice play itself out, you have no desire to break up with your person; you just want things to be fair, and on April 25, 2023, during the transit of Sun sextile Moon, that's how it goes down.

Fair is fair and your partner has to pay the price for whatever it is that angered you. The good thing is that your partner is just the kind of person who will honor just about anything you want and will give you both an apology and reason to believe that they have learned their lesson and will never behave in that disappointing way again. You love this, and they love you.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Home is always where the heart is for you, Cancer, and on April 25, 2023, you'll get to appreciate this sentiment even more than usual as Sun sextile Moon brings an element of wholesomeness to your love relationship. You are not here to waste time, and you already feel as though you and your romantic partner have wasted too much time on arguments that go nowhere.

Today is the day you allow the vibe of Sun sextile Moon to permeate your very being, meaning, this is Day One of the new you, which also implies the new 'them.' Together, on this day, you will both agree that the most important thing you can think of is the upkeep and preservation of your love, and whether that means ultimate romance, or simply personal respect, you will be in agreement on the topic of sticking together to make things work at home as well as in the future.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You don't want to waste time pretending to be someone you are not, and neither does your partner. The trouble here is that you've both been trying to please each other by assuming that you both want things that aren't necessarily realistic...or true. What this essentially means is that you both love each other for very profound reasons and somehow, you've gotten on this superficial track that has you both pretending to be people you clearly aren't.

That's why today is important for you in love. On April 25, 2023, you will both be engaged with the energy of the Sun sextile Moon, which will snap you both out of this pretense and back to the place where you come to realize that you love each other 'as is.' You may even end up laughing in each other's arms, wondering why you both went so temporarily insane. Well, you're back, Libra, and all is good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.