5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest The Week Of April 24 - 30, 2023

Five Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest this week of April 24 - 30, 2023. Are you one of them? Let's find out. But don't worry even if your zodiac sign is not on the list. Here's a message for the rest of you.

Sometimes in life, the best thing ever is the comfort of a warm bed and a good night's (or day's) sleep. Embrace it. And if anyone pesters you about it ... they are probably just miserable and need some sleep too.

Anyway. If you are worried that your life is boring and you don't have any hobbies, maybe you are stopping yourself because you are afraid people will be judgmental if you tried anything. How about picking up a secret hobby and not telling a soul?

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of April 24 - 30, 2023:

1. Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Lucky in Love

Ah! The sweet nothings of romance. How it seizes the heart. That's how you will feel this week. Some of you are already anticipating it because you have someone flying in (or taking a train, bus, etc.) to come to visit you.

Others of you need to stop being so critical about your appearance. You may think there's no way this message about love will come true, but that's because a part of you is convinced no one wants to be with you.

Honestly, it could be because you are stuck with the wrong crowd or are one of those truly rare people who are so different from the rest that ordinary people think there's something “weird” about them. There isn't anything wrong with you. Embrace your weirdness!

2. Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Lucky in Love

Voila! You are lucky two weeks in a row. And if you think you are not, luck doesn't always feel like winning the lottery. Sometimes it can be a chance to meet with a person on your college campus who eventually introduces you to the love of your life. Have some faith in the universe. The pot is still brewing.

In the meantime, how about literally brewing a pot of confidence tea? You can call it a placebo, but peppermint tea is not everyone's cup of tea. *wink*

3. Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Just plain lucky

Alright, matey! Here's the deal. No moping around, no second-guessing. This week is going to be fabulous for you. Some of you may head out with your friends for lunch or high tea, and that's going to be incredibly good for you in more ways than one. Of course, you may not like everyone who shows up to the event, but that can't be helped.

Also, green drinks are going to be very lucky for you this week: matcha, celery juice, cucumber juice, and more. Squeeze in some lemon and black salt and it won't be as disgusting.

4. Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Lucky in Power

Any power moves you make this week will be lucky. Just don't confuse power with bullying or throwing your weight around. That will have the opposite effect. Some of you are entrepreneurs or wish to be one day. Make more friends and fewer enemies. Good manners will take you far in life. But don't confuse it with being a doormat.

The color red and red roses are extremely lucky for you this week. And wear a black suit.

5. Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Lucky in Career

Things might be hectic but don't throw in the towel or sleep on an opportunity. This is crunch time for you. Make the most of it. And while this week will not be ground-breaking or even a landmark week for you, you are still on this list of luckiest zodiac signs because it's all adding up little by little. Just make sure to chew some breath mints if you are due to give a speech or talk to people.

