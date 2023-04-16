Tarot Horoscope For April 16, 2023, All Zodiac Signs

See what the cards say for you.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Apr 16, 2023
Today's a great day for all zodiac signs, and your tarot horoscope for April 16, 2023, includes helpful insight for this Sunday. Check out what's happening per your Sun, Moon, and Rising sign.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles
You want to make money, right? But today, you may be required to spend a little to hit a new business goal. As much as it can feel risky to dig into your pockets to start your own venture company, this is your time. You have to take a bet on yourself. You're worth the gamble.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Four of Pentacles
Manage your budget and your overall financial picture. It's time to rally around your spending and anything that affects cash flow. Today, look at areas where you can cut back and see where you can funnel your income to grow wealth.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Ace of Wands
You get one shot at what you want to do. You don't want to be hasty and waste a golden opportunity. So, when you have to make a first impression, go the extra mile. Do what you know needs to be done to present yourself as polished and refined.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Knight of Swords
Don't act irrationally, Cancer. You may get a bit emotionally reactive should someone push your buttons. Don't let a person get under your skin today. Be the one to control your emotions.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Six of Swords
Focus on micro improvements, Leo. You can do little things each day to make a difference in your life. You don't have to climb a mountain all at once. You reach the peak by taking things one step at a time.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Five of Pentacles
Comfort yourself, Virgo. When someone disappoints you, don't act like your feelings don't matter because they do. You need this time to mourn and grieve your losses. It's the right and healthy thing to do.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Strength
You are so strong, but being capable does not mean you won't have any weaknesses. Working on the areas of your personality that need growth demonstrates how amazingly resilient you are. Make a decision today that no matter what life throws your way, you'll act courageously and face your pain head-on.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Three of Cups
It's time to create something amazing, Scorpio. You have the right heart and spirit to do beautiful things. Draw. Make something artful. See the ways you can make your life beautiful and lovely. Paint your world beautiful by living your best life.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Two of Wands
What do you want to do? You've been presented with a keen opportunity to try something new, but you get to pick what that will be. Do you want to keep improving your current work or make a change? Ask yourself these questions and plan your next steps carefully.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Six of Pentacles
When you receive a gift, especially money, help others where you can. People need good and generous individuals like yourself to invest in their dreams. Check out crowdfunding or other investment opportunities to see where you can pitch in.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Three of Wands
It's time to travel, Aquarius. The open road is calling your name. You're ready to pack your bags for a road trip. Why not see what local scenes are close by that you can enjoy with a friend?
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Two of Pentacles
Life is a balancing act. You have so many things that need to be catered to now. Time is valuable, so focus on the low-hanging fruit to show some quick results. Then, when you have more time, go for the more difficult tasks that require more attention.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.