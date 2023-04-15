Today's Horoscope For Sunday, April 16, 2023

Read on to find out what's in store for your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, April 16, 2023. The Moon will be in Pisces conjunct Saturn, while the Sun remains in Aries.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Prove them wrong, Aries. It's hard to imagine that an enemy would benefit you, but your worst critic helps you improve.

Pay attention to the areas where they try to pick you apart today. Those flaws have the potential to become your greatest strength.

You don't have like what your enemy says, but you can love the results you have when you work on the area of life where you're the weakest.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Choose solid friendships. Pick people to have in your corner that love you and want what is best for you.

Today's Moon conjunct Saturn encourages you to pick those individuals with tried and true reputations.

They are the ones who call it like it is and even act a bit stoic. Their conservative nature will complement your life nicely today.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Work harder than the rest, Gemini. Something amazing happens when you strive to be the best in your field.

You feel confident about your efforts. Pride in your project grows, and your leadership skills become a trait you're known for by others.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Some beliefs never leave you. When you are raised to think a certain way, even when you leave it, it comes back to you. When the Moon connects with Saturn, you find your core values reassuring in some way.

You might be willing to change certain areas of your life, including your beliefs about many things, but there will be a line in the sand you can't cross related to your faith. Accepting this can be hard for you, but with time, you will.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You have to learn to trust others, Leo. It's hard to grow a business or to build a life you love if you refuse to delegate tasks and trust good people around you.

It's normal to fear losing control of an area of your work, but you must do it to take your time and apply it elsewhere. The best thing to do today is to create a turnkey system that works, so all others need to do is follow your lead.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Some relationships have expiration dates, Virgo. You might not know if this person is your forever, but today you will try to figure it out.

There's a watchful eye where you evaluate how much you can trust this other person. You may not be 100 percent sure they are who you need, but you will decide if you want to figure it out or break up.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have the stamina to do the right thing when needed. Today is not going to be an easy day because there's so much work today.

Adulting feels harder than usual today, so try to block out the negative feelings and promise yourself a special treat for accomplishing all you have decided to do. Pick a treat that you will love and want! It's good to have something to look forward to.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You're ready for romance, but you also want a commitment. Today flings without meaning will displease you. You don't want to give your heart away to someone who will waste your time and not love you for who you are.

You need to know that you're important and the other person is willing to commit to the relationship and be exclusive.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Stand up for yourself, Sagittarius. You have to stand your ground sometimes, especially when someone older than you want you to do things a certain way.

You know how you like things done. You may value their opinion and advice, but when push comes to shove, you want to call the shots on your own life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tell the truth, Capricorn. You disapprove of lying today. You'll also want to avoid a topic by flying under the radar.

Truth sets you free, and today whether or not you're asked, it's best to live your life aligned with what you believe and do.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Double-check all your financials, Aquarius. Today take the first step in creating a system of accountability for yourself.

If you're trying to get out of debt, consider using the envelope system or hiring someone to help oversee your accounts. Take a class on the organization or consult with your banker or other financial experts to see your wealth-building options.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Trust yourself. With Saturn in your sign today, you may feel like you're growing up exponentially. It's a good feeling to juggle so many projects and responsibilities.

You may surprise yourself with how strong your organizational skills are when you set your mind to learning. What you learn, you get to share with others, too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.