Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For April 17, 2023

Your tarot horoscope is here using the Major and Minor Arcana cards. Read on to find out what your April 17, 2023 free tarot horoscope predicts for your Sun, Moon or Rising sign this Monday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star

Your inner voice speaks loud and clear today. The question is whether or not you'll listen to what you hear. Your life is headed in a new direction, and it's fearful of leaving the known to seize an opportunity.

The universe is pouring wisdom into your heart, Aries. So, when you feel a gentle nudge to pursue a bright future, be honest with yourself. You're afraid, but this is the start of a brilliant beginning.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Don't overthink it. Gut reactions are your raw instincts, and they are really good. Just because you made a few mistakes in the past does not mean you can't trust yourself now.

You have learned to listen to yourself, right? So, when you feel like you have to take an action, go for it!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You are a progressive thinker, but every once in a while, you love old traditions. Today, you turn to history to see what has worked and what did not. You want to explore being a staunch rule-follower to see how it works.

Perhaps this means letting your partner pay for the date, open doors for you or deciding that you will stay at home to be a parent for a little while and not worry about what impact it will have on your career.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

You have to think for yourself. People have their opinions, like yours, based on knowledge, education and experience. If someone's point of view does not resonate with your own, you have the right to decide not to listen to their advice.

You can choose to learn on your own, but remember; you also have to take ownership of the following consequences.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You can only date several people for so long, Leo. You may build a relationship when you spend all your free time with one person over others.

Is that fair to your other love interests? If not, today, you'll want to decide if you'll become exclusive or slow down and take a step back.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

No one likes to wait, Virgo. You feel like you're wasting time and also your energy. Detach emotionally from friends who lack respect for your time and effort.

You may disappoint them initially, but think about your needs, too. You are ready to make your schedule a priority. There's no point in letting a day run away because someone else did not show up.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Bad news can come unexpectedly, and hearing of someone's misfortune can leave you feeling raw, sad and confused.

The first thing you'll want to do is help, but if you can't, trust that the universe will guide people during their darkest nights. You can be a supportive friend and love them where they are.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You never know when fate and destiny will meet you, but today something incredibly good happens to bring your life purpose into focus.

If you're unsure what to do next, pay attention to signs from the universe. It's talking to you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have so many talents and skills it's hard to imagine that you could find a job that allows you to use all of them.

Today, you fill the void of your creative expression by engulfing yourself in a home project. Have fun creating a dream and making it come true.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Peer pressure is real, Capricorn. Try not to give in to the desire you feel in your heart. You may long to return to the past and an ex, thinking it is much better than where you are now. But memories can fool you.

You forget the bad times. Focus on this moment, and try not to backslide into the toxic patterns you left. Stick to your first decision.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

You are ready to give someone a second chance even though they were unfaithful. You see the sincerity in their eyes.

You may not know if you'll ever be able to trust again fully. With time, you might be able to work through the betrayal and find love again.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

This has been a confusing week. You have changed your mind a few times, but now you're ready to make a decision that you can stick to.

It will remain an internal struggle for a while because change is difficult. But once you start, you'll embrace the choice you have made.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.