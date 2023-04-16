3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love The Week Of April 16 - 22, 2023, During The Solar Eclipse In Aries

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love during the week of April 16 - 22, 2023. We will be in the presence of such revolutionary transits that if we are the lucky ones who manage to survive the tumultuous nature of these transits, then we should pat ourselves on the back for a job well done.

This week is rife with strife, so to speak, and for those of us who can parlay stress into love, let's give ourselves a major hand for our efforts because, folks, we are in for a busy ride.

First, Aries season is at its end, which means that these final days of Aries will go out with a bang. We who are strong enough will use that 'bang' to our advantage, as this is the week where much will be revealed, and it will be up to us to make what we find out positive. We need to stay positive this week, and for those who make lemonade out of lemons, we will rise above the turmoil and master it.

We are looking at the onset of Taurus season, a solar eclipse in Aries, Saturn sextile node, and last but not least, a retrograde in Mercury at week's end. We are being tested this week, and only the strong will survive. So grab your partner and commit to them; let them know nothing can sever your bond. Stick with the plan and see it through to the end. Do not let the forces of nature dissolve your strength. It will take a victorious constitution to get through this week, so ... who's got it in them to win this one and win big?

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love, April 16 - 22, 2023

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If there's ever been a week where you feel like you need to 'win this game,' it's April 26 - 22, 2023. This week has you feeling like the fates are testing you, and there is no such thing as failure in your world. You won't be taken down. You will feel all of it, and despite all the negativity surrounding you, you will hold tight to the person you love because you know that your strength is found in numbers, and this week's number is two.

You have a strong union with your partner, and you will see how events like a solar eclipse in Aries or a Mercury retrograde in Taurus can bring down your friends. You'll watch people lose their minds, misunderstand their loved ones, and act inappropriately ... but you will hold tight. You will not go down, and Mercury retrograde can fight you for it, and still, you'll win.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

During the transit of Saturn's sextile node, you may have a moment of doubt regarding your romantic partner. You might consider this a 'momentary lapse in sanity' as you'll snap right out of it, knowing that your partner is probably the best person in your life.

While the solar eclipse threatens to upset the balance of your home life, and the Mercury retrograde seems to seep in to disrupt your communication efforts, you will be heartened by the oncoming of Taurus season, which do you a good turn.

You like the stability that comes with this sun sign, and even though you can work well with the Aries transit that is now taking its leave, you welcome in the Taurus sun as it has such a comforting effect on both you and your romantic partner. You may feel nervous during the week, but you'll find ways to balance it.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What makes you rise above all the technical glitches and communication errors headed your way during the oncoming Mercury retrograde is that you are the very soul of Capricorn, and rather than buckle into all of the drama that comes with this Aries-laden week, you... ignore it all.

You, of all the zodiac signs, can do such a thing. And this will affect your love life so much as you won't let the week's hysteria touch it. You know what is precious to you and while you may notice that the world around you is falling apart and that the drama of people is at an all-time high, you and your precious person will slink away, feeling none of the pressures that goad you.

Yes, it's all there, the solar eclipse, the Aries sun offering itself to Taurus, and the retrograde itself ... you won't play this week. You are dedicated to your loved one, and astrology will have to take a backseat on this one, Capricorn.

