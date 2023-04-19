love horoscope for today, april 20, 2023

It's that time of year again, with Mercury retrograde starting tomorrow. So, how will this affect your zodiac sign's love horoscope for April 20, 2023? Read on to find out. Don't forget to check out your Sun, Moon and Rising sign, too.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, April 20, 2023:

Aries

Someone loves you, Aries. Mercury retrograde begins tomorrow, and you may hear back from an ex who realizes what they had with you — but did not appreciate it.

They want to pick up where things left off, but the door is closed, even though they will always have a place in your heart. This will not be your ordinary moment where you accept them with open arms.

Instead, you are forward-thinking and ready to put more effort into a relationship you've left on the sidelines. You may be ready to start treating it with the seriousness it deserves.

Taurus

Today, things change for you in the love and relationship department. Mercury is exalted when in your sign, so you have greater clarity and fewer reservations about matters of the heart.

Today, you know what you want and what you are after, and while Mercury retrograde starts tomorrow, you'll start undoing the things in your personal life that restrict your time from pursuing love.

Gemini

It's time for a heart-to-heart with a friend who is a little bit more than someone you care for platonically. You have considered moving the relationship forward, but the timing may have felt off. Mixed signals, miscommunication, and other things have contributed to this problem.

While you want to lay all your cards on the table today, it might be too much too soon. However, you can share more about your dreams and what you're thinking about for the future. As you review your own life, you may also decide to see them be a part of it.

Cancer

Your work has been getting in the way of love. You've worked more than usual over the past few months, and your career has been above love for good reason. As Mercury prepares to retrograde, it's time to re-evaluate priorities and your time.

Can a few things be moved around to make more time for a relationship? Or can you schedule things in advance to give the best of you to both?

Leo

Don't second-guess yourself, Leo. You love who you love; today, all your thoughts and feelings come to mind. You have been playing it safe (and small) in love because you've been hurt. The pain you felt from past relationships has led to your guard going up with many walls to secure your heart.

But the day before Mercury retrograde, something changes. You are aware that love requires risk. While you may not be ready to take the leap of faith, you may be open to thinking about it. For you, that's a big step in a new direction.

Virgo

Time to travel with your partner, Virgo. You need a break from the day's stress and demands. This week, when Mercury retrograde begins, you'll really want to take time to rest and relax so you can think clearly. Travel feels better going with a friend or someone you trust.

Today, review deals you can take advantage of, like cruises, Bed & Breakfast spots in your home town, or a quick flight to another city to walk in a National Park.

Libra

Should you blend resources or keep them separated? It's not as simple as you may have hoped, and deciding on his/hers/ours situation is complicated. You'll need to have a series of conversations with a partner involving money, income and investments.

The future may need a prenup or postnuptial agreement, but before you can say what you're thinking, you'll want to figure your own things out first.

Scorpio

Romance is so good, Scorpio, and that's why you want to have a little more of it in your life. You're willing to make yourself available, and you may see how you've blocked what you've wanted from happening due to sending out body language signals.

Today that will start to change as you become more aware of the part you have played in the lack of affection in your love life.

Sagittarius

Not everyone will agree with you today, Sagittarius. You are bumping heads today over little things and finding it impossible to talk openly as you love to do.

You strongly desire to break away from the expectations of family, relatives and people who insist you should be married by now, but you love your single life.

You don't want to give it up for anything. So the conflicts will come, but you're ready to take a stand on how much you need space to be yourself without the demands of a relationship.

Capricorn

You've got to review your financials, which means looking at receipts, and credit card records and nothing to show for it. You have spent so much money dating and picking up the tab, but now you realize it's hurt you in the long run.

You're in debt, and you need to get out. That means a budget for your love life, including how much you will spend and living within your means. It's not an easy choice, but you'll enjoy figuring it out once Mercury Rx starts tomorrow.

Aquarius

Healthy love, Aquarius. It's all about finding the right balance in relationships, right? There's a lot to be said about having a partner who is whole in themselves and secures in your relationship.

You are looking for a partner in crime who understands you in many ways. You have decided to stop setting for a quick romance and wait for a love that shows its right over a period of time.

Pisces

Today you'll be reviewing old text messages from people in your life that you no longer speak to. You may ask yourself what happened and how things died off without realizing it. Deleting messages can feel like you're discharging a part of your life.

Old photos may go into hidden albums on your phone to help you close the door and not send a "hi' message opening Pandora's box, which often happens when Mercury retrograde starts.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.