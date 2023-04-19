Thursday's Tarot Horoscope For April 20, 2023

Today we have a New Moon in Aries right before the Sun enters Taurus. This New Moon happens during a solar eclipse making it hard to do what we want to do, even if we try to push matters harder than usual.

We can expect this to reflect in Thursday's tarot card reading for April 20, 2023. Today's tarot horoscope brings news for all zodiac signs and, for some of us, a few surprises, heartaches, and letting go moments.

How exciting! Find out what Thursday's tarot card reading predicts for your life, friendships, career and other matters important to you. To learn more, check out your Sun, Moon and Rising sign!

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Channel your anger productively. Today may bring you something stressful that pushes all your buttons, but you don't have to give in to the pressure to implode. Sometimes people instigate to see what your reaction will be.

When you notice someone trying to find your weak spots, detach and find something else to do. Remember, Aries. You are the boss of you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

It's time to move on to greener pastures. You've shared all your ideas and feelings, and if someone has decided to ignore your advice, who are you to judge?

Everyone has to decide what journey to take. You said your piece; now it's time to hold your tongue.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Things have become so emotionally toxic, and you know you have to confront the problem. The elephant is in the room, and you will talk about it or walk away.

You cannot stay where you are now because it's unhealthy for you. You've got so much to do, and being stressed out is not one of them.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You have so many items on your plate to work on, and to do your best; you need to delegate a few things to others. It's difficult to admit you can't be all things to everyone.

You must let go of the illusion that you can 'do it all — simultaneously.' You can do it all, but you have to decide what to do now and what to save for later to get the most out of your day.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

This is going to be a tough day, Leo. When something unexpected comes out of left field, you must regroup and regain your bearings.

You may not be able to think when you are first blindsided. But take a deep breath and give yourself time to figure it out. You will!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

The worst is behind you. You're finally over a nasty breakup. You don't even think about your ex anymore. You used to wake up wondering what they were doing and went to bed asking if things could have been different.

But, now it's days since you did that, and you're starting to feel happier and more like yourself. Life will be so good now because you have put this memory in the past.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You want to make more money. You want and need to do things on your own terms, and as a result, you have decided to make a few changes that involve sacrifice.

This means giving up your free time to build a part-time gig and saying no to friends who want to spend time with you. Right now, it's an adjustment, but soon when the money comes in, it will all feel worth it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

You must be patient sometimes, even when you feel like lashing out at someone for their actions. Your defensive personality can be hard for some to understand or take, so today, cushion the blows between positives to help get what you want and encourage them to be the best they can be.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You have a lot of projects to manage today. You might not know where to start or which one to focus on the most. So the strategy will become an important factor in your day. If you have time, plan your day in increments to maximize your time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

You've got a soft spot for people in need, and today you will show your heart in ways that others did not know you could do.

You are a giver, more than a taker. You will be helpful, kind and inspiring today to many people needing your loving energy.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

You thought this was sorted out, but the opportunity wasn't meant for you.

Your gifts, time, and talents are meant for others, and this door is closed because your journey will take you to something so much bigger.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

It's the end of a long and joyful journey. You're finally closing a door of a beautiful chapter in life, and you feel a strong sense of accomplishment, and joy with a little sadness, too.

You did a great job fulflling your responsibilities. Now you can say goodbye knowing you made good friends who love you the way you love them back.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.