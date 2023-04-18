Wednesday's Love Horoscope For April 19, 2023

Today's love horoscope for April 19, 2023, brings incredible insight for all zodiac signs one day before the Sun enters Taurus during an eclipse. According to astrology, here's how Wednesday's love horoscopes affect your relationships and romantic life now that Lilith is in Virgo.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, April 19, 2023:

Aries

Priorities. Love and boundaries, Aries. Despite your love for passion and some playful drama, you're a bit more into the practical side of love.

Today you're focused on the daily things that make a relationship work—doing chores together or taking a leisurely walk after a healthy dinner. Your heart needs a soft place to land, and having your love cup filled with the 'little things' is where romance starts.

Taurus

With Lilith in Virgo, romance takes a deep dive into your romance sector, helping you to see fears that hold you back from authentic connection and deep expressions of love.

Today you may think about the past, especially your childhood, reflecting on where you may have learned not to show your heart so readily. This can be a healing day for you, Taurus.

Gemini

Be assertive but kind. Today you risk being paternalistic or parent-like with someone you care for.

There's a strong desire to protect someone you love, but be mindful of their feelings too. Today you can easily confuse love with control and togetherness with monopolizing someone's time.

Cancer

Deep, dark secrets, Cancer. You're looking for something to hold on to when it comes to love, and today an exchange of innermost secrets with a partner is what will satisfy your need to feel loved.

Today you will be opening up more than usual, bearing your soul with the hopes that your partner will do the same and you will bond over honest, dark conversations.

Leo

'Me money.' it's great to have a your's, mine, and our's financial plan in place. Today you'll focus on the spending and saving part of your relationship, especially if you plan on building a life together.

You will grapple with your preconceived notions about a marital budget. Explore your options and see what works for you and your partner.

Virgo

You aren't selfish, but there are days when you feel a little bit jealous at times. Today the green eye of envy is a menace as it threatens to overtake your joy in love.

You will need to curb your desire to look through your partner's cell phone or get overly curious about what they are doing on the computer when not with you.

It won't be easy with Lilith in your sign today, but you can do it. Remind yourself — trust is everything.

Libra

A blast from the past can have you paranoid that an ex will try to weasel their way back into your life.

You might wonder how they got your number or whether or not blocking this person on social media was not enough. Old feelings and memories may flood your mind, but you'll get through this, Libra. This, too, shall pass.

Scorpio

Is your friend trying to pull a fast one with your ex? It doesn't feel good to think that you may have to break up with a best friend for being untrue because they have a crush on your ex. But it can happen.

Today's one of those rare days when awful red flags creep up, revealing who isn't your friend and who is. You might have to cut ties, clean up your social circle, confront a pal, and have a heart-to-heart.

Sagittarius

Should you date your single boss? It's hard to deny that you both have strong feelings for each other, but is it taboo to go out with the person you work for?

You may be working through the ethical conflicts, but today another side of you may win ... the side that asks, "Will things get weird at the job if things don't work out?" And, "What if this is true love?" True love may be the logical side that may win.

Capricorn

Don't go down the rabbit hole thinking and overthinking relationship problems. You can't know what the future will bring, and it's unwise to worry about it.

Despite your mind playing out all the various scenarios on how love could go or not, choose to live in the moment instead. You risk enjoying your time together, and you would not want to do that, would you?

Aquarius

People are allowed to have their secrets, Aquarius, which does not mean they don't love you.

Knowing your partner is holding back their thoughts and feelings can feel like a violation to you, but people are entitled to their silence. Even if you disagree with it today, you will adjust and let things go until they are ready.

Pisces

Take your own advice, Pisces. Your dislike of being alone is not reason enough to be with someone who makes you miserable more than they fulfill your needs.

You don't need someone who fills the space of your life. It will be tough being alone, but if you are single, you'll be one step closer to meeting the person who is your dream partner.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.