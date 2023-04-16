Monday's Love Horoscope For April 17, 2023

Monday's love horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology is a gentle reminder that we all go through stages of romance and intimacy, no matter how much we care for our partner. With Venus in Gemini, we feel detached and slightly less connected. Read on to find out how this energy affects your love horoscope for April 17, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, April 17, 2023:

Aries

Watch your tongue, Aries. Today your words can go in one of two directions: you use them to argue with your partner or charm your mate with kindness and love.

Venus in Gemini brings out an element of coolness to your heart, which can come across as slightly aloof and noncommittal. This will pass later in the week but tread lightly. You've been warned.

Taurus

Today you may bury your head in work to avoid love, but it won't take you where you emotionally want to be. Today you can easily confuse productivity and the praise of friends and coworkers as love, but love and romance aren't something you earn.

Venus in Gemini reminds you to take a break and embrace the softer side of love. Deep in your heart, you may want to but thanks to Mars in Cancer, the risk of vulnerability may feel too painful to try.

Gemini

Venus is in your sign for a few more weeks, and now it's time to take full advantage of it. Today's mantra, Gemini, is 'Self-love."

With Venus entering your sign, you are given the gift of insight and awareness. It's time to let go of the past and enjoy a time where your love language is quality time with your favorite trio: me, myself and I.

Cancer

Enough time has passed, Cancer. You can see a relationship from a different perspective. Where you once took full responsibility and cried in self-blame, you can see that two people broke a relationship.

You might not be able to forget all that happened completely, but you can see that the hidden enemy of separation wasn't just you; the breakup took two.

Leo

Quality friendships are what fills your heart with love today. Single or in a relationship, there's something to having time with your friends today.

You have been so busy lately that spending time with your besties has been difficult. But, today, make it a priority to enjoy time with others. Try having lunch or dinner with a friend this week to catch up and enjoy platonic love.

Virgo

It's best to keep certain details about your love life to yourself. As tempting as it may be to share and brag about your partner to coworkers, you're learning that discernment is a wonderful trait to exercise.

The wisdom of holding back gives you a sense of security, and it helps keep your reputation at work free of any judgment.

Libra

As spiritual as you are, today may feel a little harder to connect with your soulful side. You may be experiencing some overwhelming personal matters that cause you to detach. Today, it's important to focus on yourself and not be too hard on yourself if you're feeling less than loving and a bit needier than you like to be.

Scorpio

A disclosed secret can be the last straw to an already strained relationship. You will have self-doubt and question whether or not you'll be able to get over this rift, but without more talk about what's going on, it can be hard to connect with the feelings you felt.

Note that Venus in Gemini can create a feeling of coolness in your love life. The romance may return once Venus leaves Gemini on May 7th.

Sagittarius

You are ready for love, but not one that feels controlled or gives you too much too soon. Today's Venus in Gemini brings an element of surprise as your partner provides just the right amount of freedom and attention.

It can be a truly romantic day where you do your own thing throughout the day and come back together in the evening for a romantic night.

Capricorn

Today you could overthink and cause you to interrogate your partner without realizing it. You may ask many questions about the future more out of worry instead of curiosity. Should you sense your conversations are less pleasant, do a self-check. Hit the reset button to return back to romance and love.

Aquarius

Today's a beautiful day for romance, Aquarius. Plan something fun and whimsical, like going to a park or enjoying an outdoor art show with live music.

It's the perfect day for a fun daytime date where you meet someone new and see where things can go.

Pisces

Today you want to love without strings attached. You have been giving your all, but a part of you wants to keep a bit for yourself. You may not have anticipated feeling this way, but when the desire to be alone comes out of the blue, embrace it.

It's the universe calling you to check in and realize that love form another is wonderful, but you're also your own person who can love yourself just as well as anyone else could.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.