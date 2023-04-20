Accurate Horoscopes For April 21, 2023

Welcome to today's horoscope for Friday, April 21, 2023. There's a lot in store for all zodiac signs, according to astrology. Today brings a touch of drama on a cosmic level thanks to Mercury retrograde starting its course for the next three weeks.

Today's horoscope reflects the energy of this three-time-a-year transit. Check out how this affects your zodiac sign's horoscope for April 21, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, April 21, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

So it begins, Aries. Here we are, the first day of Mercury retrograde, and it's a lucky day for you.

Despite all the pesky theories of Merc the Jerk being a bad thing, today starts a few positive things for you because Mercury is exalted in Taurus.

Prepare to revamp your finances and also your personal property. Losses become gains. You see what can be improved and solutions come to you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This is your time, Taurus. With Mercury retrograde starting first thing this morning, you get to pause and reflect on life from a big-picture point of view.

Expect to have strong feelings about what the future could be like, but don't jump to conclusions should you realize a few things need to change for you to get what you want in the future.

Today you get support from both motivated Mars and stern Saturn. So, today is perfect for laying the foundation for what you need to do and establishing your plans.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Endings are painful, but when you stop doing things the way they have always been, you discover a new path.

Today there can be a pause in the work you've been doing. You might hear from your supervisor that you don't need to pursue a project because it's been given to someone else, and it could be someone you know doesn't like you. Or you might have a friend or lover tell you they need to end things, breaking your heart.

The first day of Mercury retrograde can bring up endings, but they also are times for revision. You will see that the circle of life closes in a way you didn't want, but a closed door allows you to realize a better dream.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What direction is your life headed, Cancer? And do you have the right people around you to get you there? You're curious nature is activated today during the start of Mercury retrograde in Taurus, and the beginning almost always defines how the ending will go.

Today you need to take your choices seriously. The company you keep can elevate you or bring you down. The name of the game for today's horoscope is to open the door to inspirational relationships.

Even if you don't have them in your inner circle, you can look to people online during your quiet time and read, watch videos and listen to podcasts to get your mental juices flowing with ideas on where to start improving your social network.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What's your worth? It's not easy to ask a boss for a raise, but you may feel like you need to make more money to compensate you for the work you do.

During Mercury retrograde, starting today, the idea of asking can terrify you, but there's no denying that it has to be done soon.

Today, review what other companies pay your title and go from there. Once you have all your information, write, edit and write. Then, after Mercury retrograde ends, consider pitching your request for a raise.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You can't go back to who you once were, Virgo. Today you start to see things in a whole new life. It's as though a big hole opened in the universe, and suddenly you realize the lies you've believed and the fears you've held on to are not that power over you.

Today you start to see you have options. You may be one decision away from making a big change in your life — and a good one.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your secret is safe, Libra. Sometimes you share more than you'd like, leaving you feeling naked and afraid that gossip could ruin your reputation. But, today, you start to see the toxic ex-friend or lover has suddenly lost interest in you. They aren't even bothered with your life like before.

The silence will be scary initially because you're used to worrying about their next step. But after today, the peacefulness will get comfortable. With Mercury Rx's help, your life is healing for the better.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Time to review your love life, Scorpio. It's one thing to get caught up in the passion of a relationship, and it's another thing to know that the person you're with has long-term potential for a lasting romance.

Today's Mercury retrograde puts the breaks on your love life, helping you sit down and think about your current status without being overly emotional. It's the perfect day to think about the future, even if you're unsure what it will look like.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Things take time to grow, Sagittarius, and when you don't know where to begin, start from what feels right to you. Mercury retrograde starting in Taurus gives you permission to take inventory of your nervous system.

All the things that cause you to feel anxious, frazzled and out of sorts are ready to be tackled and confronted this month starting today.

Visualize your emotions when something bothers you, and put a calming technique into work. Set a goal to work on this area of your life, maybe with the help of a meditation app.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's time to be selective, Capricorn. Today you stop wasting time on dating apps and flirting and only chat with the people who seem serious about you.

It's nice to know you have options, but time flies too quickly, and before you know it, the evening is gone. No more energy investing in a few people only to realize there are no sparks or friendships. Tighten up your free time and how you use it is a smart move today.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You stop oversharing with family, Aquarius. Today you learn to pull back a few of your thoughts and opinions when on the phone with your parents.

It's easy to go into too much detail about your life when they ask a simple question. But you're grown up and ready to have some privacy. With Mercury retrograde working with crazy Uranus, a break is what you emotionally and mentally need.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

No one likes sudden changes, and today promises an unexpected U-turn. Your life will look like its headed in a new direction, but what may come as a surprise is that it's really returning to a journey you deviated from but should not have.

You learn to go back and finish something important that you started but were too afraid of. Today, Pisces, you learn to be bold and courageous in the face of adversity, without wondering if you can make it or not.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.